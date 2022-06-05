Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 5

Today’s Birthday (06/05/22). You’re better together this year. Expand your understanding with dedicated and coordinated exploration. Slow to adapt around a physical change this summer, building strength and fitness for an energized autumn. A peaceful, introspective winter leads to springtime social fun. Teamwork can win a big prize.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Steady routines build strength and endurance. Get your heart pumping. Stick to reliable footing. Moderate speed as needed. Watch the road ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy beautiful moments with people you love. Savor a mutual attraction. Creative collaboration can produce lovely results. Simplify to the essential. Express with heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Use your artistry and creativity to beautify your spaces and surroundings. Clean house. Simplify to reduce clutter. Adjust the color scheme. Add plants and greenery.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Read, write and express your views. Express your heart. Choose practical steps. Don’t fund a fantasy. Do the homework. Edit, clarify and simplify communications.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your head’s full of ways to make money and spend it. Carefully monitor cash flow. Prioritize practicalities and postpone unnecessary expenses. Save your silver.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Indulge passion projects and fun diversions. Enjoy relaxing spa moments in your own bath. Wear something that you feel great in.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Tune out noise or chaos. Meditate on where you've been and what's ahead. Plan the route to take. Stay practical.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Teamwork makes a difficult job easy. Share your gratitude and appreciation. Contribute to a common cause. Community collaboration wins.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Demand for your work and attention is high. Prioritize basics and postpone what you can. Develop a lucrative opportunity. Carefully build valuable solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty along the trail. Explore and observe. Find new aspects of familiar terrain. Valuable opportunities can develop. Investigations reveal treasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for common gain. Lucrative opportunities can flower with coordination and contribution. Keep your part of the bargain. Share the load and the rewards.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Share empowering words and support. Dance together and things could get romantic. Enjoy lovely moments.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 97. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 88. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 83. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 83. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 77. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 75. Country singer Gail Davies is 74. Author Ken Follett is 73. Financial guru Suze Orman is 71. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 70. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 68. Jazz musician Kenny G is 66. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 66. Actor Beth Hall is 64. Actor Jeff Garlin is 60. Actor Karen Sillas is 59. Actor Ron Livingston is 55. Singer Brian McKnight is 53. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 52. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 51. Actor Chad Allen is 48. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 48. Actor Navi Rawat is 45. Actor Liza Weil is 45. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 43. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Chelsey Crisp is 39. Actor Amanda Crew is 36. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 33. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 32. Actor Sophie Lowe is 32. Actor Hank Greenspan is 12.

