Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 6

Today’s Birthday (06/06/21). This is your year for bold exploration. Disciplined, consistent investigation and research win. You have a personal advantage this summer, before a restful, thoughtful autumn phase. Partnership and romance blossom this winter, inspiring creative muses, visions and plans next spring. Studies and educational pursuits prove fruitful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You see lucrative potential everywhere. Pursue profitable opportunities. Friends can provide a boost. Unexpected doors could open. Prepare to jump when the timing is right.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Check course, and then full speed ahead. Confidence fills your sails. You’re making a good impression. Connect your work with love, passion and enthusiasm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Complete old projects to make way for new. Revise plans for new circumstances. Consider from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible around team changes. Unexpected circumstances require adaptation. Stay in communication, and shift for your shared priorities. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you intend. All is not as it appears. Get expert support when needed. Consider new options as they develop.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration reveals hidden beauty. Listen carefully and learn valuable tricks. Your investigation bears fruit. Unexpected doors open. Make a leap of creative imagination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucky break. Collaborate for shared financial gain. Work together. Show respect and gain love. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration can ignite. Streamline routines by delegating, coordinating and exchanging tasks. Change direction intuitively. Share a lucky surprise with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get your body moving. Physical action gets your endorphins flowing. Score extra points for connection with nature. Your discipline pays off in health and happiness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Family and friends can help advance your game. Play together with an ear for hidden elements. Practice arts, talents and passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Home holds your heart. Take advantage of unexpected synchronicity. Connect with family and friends. Add an artistic touch to the presentation. Share something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover a brilliant solution. Resources and valuable info and connections flow through your networks. Tap in to share and exchange. Discover unexpected plot twists.
Notable birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 82. Country singer Joe Stampley is 78. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 77. Actor Robert Englund is 74. Folk singer Holly Near is 72. Singer Dwight Twilley is 70. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 69. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 66. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 65. Actor Amanda Pays is 62. Comedian Colin Quinn is 62. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 62. Rock musician Steve Vai is 61. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 60. Actor Jason Isaacs is 58. Actor Anthony Starke is 58. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 55. Actor Max Casella is 54. Actor Paul Giamatti is 54. R&B singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 53.