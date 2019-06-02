Today's Birthday (06/02/19). Create dreams to share with a partner this year. Financial discipline is key. Summer windfalls support you to surmount a shared financial hurdle. Shared accounts and investments rise next winter, before you adapt to a change with personal income. Together you can get whatever you need.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Creative expression flows like a river. Pursue long-range goals. Look outside the box for new views and perspectives. Learn valuable tricks and techniques.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The venture you're considering has long-term profit potential. Draw upon hidden resources. Take advantage of a lucky break. Act on your well-laid plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Go ahead and take charge. Make powerful requests and listen for what's wanted and needed. What's missing that might make a difference?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to think. Keep a low profile, and consider your options before making a move. A dream long-held seems within reach.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends come through for you over the next few days. Your team comes to the rescue. Make future plans and connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise that offer tempting possibilities. Apply creative solutions to solve a puzzle. Use something you've been saving. Take on new responsibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take someone beloved on your next adventure. Positive transformations can occur. Follow the news, as hidden opportunities underlie twists and turns in the road.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Ask for more, and get it. Keep generating positive income and cash flow. Invest in quality materials and long-term profitability. Collaborate for common gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Be receptive to romance. Compromise and share. Get creative for a beautiful experience. Choose privacy over publicity. Enjoy the company of an interesting partner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves for strength and endurance. Feed your engine high-octane fuel. Recharge with restorative routines. Energize your mind, body and spirit with nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Make time for matters of heart and passion. Persuade another with grace and humor. Have fun with people you love. Kindle a fine romance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize family fun. Make delicious messes, and clean them up. Domestic arts and crafts satisfy. Reap a bountiful harvest from earlier care and love.
Thought for Today: "Heroism is not only in the man, but in the occasion." — Calvin Coolidge, American president (1872-1933)
Notable birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Kellerman is 82. Actor Ron Ely is 81. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 81. Actor Stacy Keach is 78. Rock musician Charlie Watts is 78. Actor Charles Haid is 76. Rhythm and blues singer Chubby Tavares is 75. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 73. Actor Jerry Mathers is 71. Actress Joanna Gleason is 69. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 67. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 65. Comedian Dana Carvey is 64. Actor Gary Grimes is 64. Pop musician Michael Steele is 64. Rock singer Tony Hadley is 59. Actor Liam Cunningham is 58. Actor Navid Negahban is 55. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 51. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen is 51. Rapper B-Real is 49. Actress Paula Cale is 49. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 48. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 47. Actor Wentworth Miller is 47. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley is 43. Actor Zachary Quinto is 42. Actor Dominic Cooper is 41. Actress Nikki Cox is 41. Actor Justin Long is 41. Actor Deon Richmond is 41. Actress Morena Baccarin is 40. Rhythm and blues singer Irish Grinstead is 39. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti is 39. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 39. Country singer Dan Cahoon is 36. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 33. Rapper/actress Awkwafina is 31. Actress Brittany Curran is 29. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 24.
