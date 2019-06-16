Today's Birthday (06/16/19). This year favors partnership and romance. Dedication and focus build your family's foundations. A financial windfall this summer helps with a shift in family fortunes. Shared finances strengthen and grow next winter, before a new twist with your personal income. Share support, as you're stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Let yourself get inspired. Talk about what you want. Get expert advice and support. Listening gets you farther than speaking. Avoid gossip. Make reservations in advance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Invest in success. Keep others on course. Monitor the schedule and budget. Allow extra time for delays or communication glitches. Collaborate for shared support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You're surrounded by love. Take time to work out miscommunications when they occur. Get more done by cooperating. Focus on one practical step at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Slow down to avoid accidents. Step carefully. Unexpected directions could reveal hidden treasure. Count your blessings. Make the best of what you have.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Persuade someone to share a romantic dream. Imagine the fun you could have together! Take notes. Consider all possibilities, and wait to see what develops.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Fantasize about the home changes you would love. Choose a color scheme. Consider style and materials. Research practical solutions to realize a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- You're especially persuasive. Share dreams, visions and goals. Avoid gossip. Everything you need is nearby. Make powerful requests. Provide strong results. Keep your word.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on sales, marketing and generating income. Provide excellent service. Don't fall for a trick. Get financial advice from a trusted elder.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially strong and attractive. Discover new options with a personal project. Listen and learn. Stick to basics, and don't be intimidated.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Consider philosophical, ethical or spiritual questions. Listen to an elder's perspective, and then make your own choices. Keep it simple. Less is more.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork can make a dream come true. Stay respectful. Avoid arguments and expensive mistakes with clear communication. Cooperation pays off in spades.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Envision perfection with a professional project. Check orders for changes. Stay in communication, and work out misunderstandings immediately. You're reaching a new level.
Thought for Today: "I have never in my life learned anything from any man who agreed with me." — Dudley Field Malone, American attorney (1882-1950)
Notable birthdays: Actress Eileen Atkins is 85. Actor Bill Cobbs is 85. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 81. Country singer Billy "Crash" Craddock is 81. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 78. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Levert is 77. Actress Joan Van Ark is 76. Actor Geoff Pierson is 70. Rhythm and blues singer James Smith is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 68. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 67. Actress Laurie Metcalf is 64. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 57. Actor Danny Burstein is 55. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 52. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 51. Rapper MC Ren is 50. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 49. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 49. Actor John Cho is 47. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 46. Actor Fred Koehler is 44. Actress China Shavers is 42. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 41. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith is 41. Actress Sibel Kekilli is 39. Actress Missy Peregrym is 37. Actress Olivia Hack is 36. Singer Diana DeGarmo is 32. Pop-rock musician Ian Keaggy is 32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.