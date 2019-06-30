Today's Birthday (06/30/19). Your work and health get energized this year. Work with a partner for fun and results. Achieve a personal peak this summer, before jumping a partnership hurdle. By next winter, your collaboration gets romantic and exciting, inspiring personal changes. Coordination and passion raise your game.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Words flow easily, from bold declarations to intimate confessions. Write, research and study. Get fully into a creative project for satisfying results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus words and actions on moneymaking activities. Avoid overspending. Get what you need for the job and no more. Follow the budget carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Refine your personal plans and ambitions in conversation. Your network has the resources you need. Let people know what you're up to. Share your next project.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish work in private for peaceful productivity. Organize plans, and lay the groundwork for what's ahead. Complete and archive previous projects. Clear space.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Many hands make light work. Invite friends to a work party to tackle a bigger job. Provide abundant food and drink. Great music is essential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — New career opportunities surface. Determine whether the numbers and schedule would work. Anticipate changes. Listen to your heart. Choose after consideration, and get moving.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions to figure out your best trip. Weather and news would impact your route. Your exploration draws you into a whole new world.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and strategize to grow your shared assets. Invest time, talent and money. Make a savings plan and contribute regularly for satisfying gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm and collaborate with someone attractive. Come up with a fascinating possibility. Ground the project in your shared passion. A partnership kindles. Romance can spark.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Maintain fitness and health practices to build energy. A walk in nature recharges your spirit. Get expert advice to improve performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people who share your enthusiasms. Relax, and follow your heart. Let someone special know your appreciation and respect. Talk about love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — There's plenty going on at your house. Make improvements and repairs. Clean and organize. Give stuff away. Refine the space and ambiance. Enjoy family time.
Thought for Today: "In order to go on living one must try to escape the death involved in perfectionism." — Hannah Arendt, German-born American philosopher and historian (1906-1975)
Notable birthdays: Actress Lea Massari is 86. Actress Nancy Dussault is 83. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 80. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 75. Actor Leonard Whiting is 69. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 68. Actor David Garrison is 67. Rock musician Hal Lindes is 66. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 63. Actor Vincent D'Onofrio is 60. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 57. Actor Rupert Graves is 56. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 53. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 53. Rock musician Tom Drummond is 50. Actor-comedian Tony Rock is 50. Actor Brian Bloom is 49. Actor Brian Vincent is 49. Actress Monica Potter is 48. Actress Molly Parker is 47. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 40. Actor Tom Burke is 38. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 37. Actress Susannah Flood is 37. Rock musician James Adam Shelley is 36. Country singer Cole Swindell is 36. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 35. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 34. Actor Sean Marquette is 31.
