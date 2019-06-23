Today's Birthday (06/23/19). Physical action produces results this year. You can accomplish great things in collaboration. Your power and confidence flower this summer, before a shift in your collaboration. Winter brings fresh romance and partnership, supporting you through a personal obstacle. Get out and have fun with someone special.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of something you've been neglecting. Especially nurture your health and wellness. Harmony requires effort. Keep a low profile. Follow rules carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your affection and appreciation for your team. Things may not go as planned. Steadily advance a shared vision. Set your goals high.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. The action is behind the scenes. Resist attractive offers proudly. Important people are watching. Know what you're talking about.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Try exotic flavors and concepts. Not every experiment produces a winner. Heed recommendations and warnings. Humility is a virtue. Maintain tight security, especially when traveling.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider all financial possibilities with a shared venture. Stick to the budget. Avoid buying toys you don't need. Stay practical. Your discipline is admirable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep a positive attitude, especially when your partner doesn't. Stay out of someone else's argument. Avoid risk or fuss. Do something fun together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow for physical obstacles. Avoid an accident, error or injury. Maintain your healthy practices. Do the work nobody sees. Nature fulfills your spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romantic obstacles confront. Teach another to appreciate something you like. You're especially attractive now. Don't spend without need. Keep your agreements. Wait patiently.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic changes to improve efficiency, durability and ease. Guard against overspending or overindulging. Stick to the budget. There's a mess involved. It gets better.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your cool despite temporary overwhelm. Patiently listen. Everyone won't like everything. Keep your objective in mind, and share persuasively. Express a possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Slow and easy does it. Don't dig into savings on a whim. Keep generating positive income. Put love into your work, and it pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your personal ideals may not sync with what you see in the mirror. Patiently let chaos or negative thoughts pass. Write down gratitudes to discover them.
Thought for Today: "Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is the richness of self." — May Sarton, Belgian-born American poet (1912-1995)
Notable birthdays: Singer Diana Trask is 79. Musical conductor James Levine is 76. Actor Ted Shackelford is 73. Actor Bryan Brown is 72. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 71. Actor Jim Metzler is 68. "American Idol" ex-judge Randy Jackson is 63. Actress Frances McDormand is 62. Rock musician Steve Shelley is 57. Actor Paul La Greca is 57. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 55. Rhythm and blues singer Chico DeBarge is 49. Actress Selma Blair is 47. Actor Joel Edgerton is 45. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 44. Rhythm and blues singer Virgo Williams is 44. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier is 43. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 42. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 40. Actress Melissa Rauch is 39. Rock singer Duffy is 35. Country singer Katie Armiger is 28.
