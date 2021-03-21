Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 21

Today’s Birthday (03/21/21). Fortune favors friendship this year. Steady teamwork over time can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Shifting directions with your research this spring leads to viral summer communications. Resolve winter financial challenges before an investigation reveals bold discoveries. Share and contribute together for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion, with Venus in your sign. You’re especially irresistible this month. Beautify your surroundings, your wardrobe and your personal style.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty from the past. For a month, with Venus in Aries, enjoy private plans and pursuits. Complete one phase and begin the next.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Collaborate with friends online this month, with Venus in Aries. Social connections benefit your career. Group collaboration thrives.