Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 21

Today’s Birthday (03/21/21). Fortune favors friendship this year. Steady teamwork over time can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Shifting directions with your research this spring leads to viral summer communications. Resolve winter financial challenges before an investigation reveals bold discoveries. Share and contribute together for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion, with Venus in your sign. You’re especially irresistible this month. Beautify your surroundings, your wardrobe and your personal style.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty from the past. For a month, with Venus in Aries, enjoy private plans and pursuits. Complete one phase and begin the next.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Collaborate with friends online this month, with Venus in Aries. Social connections benefit your career. Group collaboration thrives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Assume authority this month, with Venus in Aries. It’s easier to advance your agenda. Take on greater leadership. Career advancement is distinctly possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore and discover new beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Investigate a matter of personal passion. Study a fascinating subject. Follow your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. An increase in assets, income and wealth is possible this month with Venus in Aries. Divert funds to savings.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could get deliciously spicy. Partnership flourishes over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Collaborate with shared passion. Deepen romance and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Energize your actions. Get your heart pumping this month, with Venus in Aries. Tap into passion. Practice for excellent performance. Grow health and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A magnetic attraction pulls you toward beauty. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Creativity blossoms. Share the heartbeat.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Beautify your space. Fill your home with love and creature comforts over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Savor domestic harmony. Bliss out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share your views. Creative arts provide satisfying results, with Venus in Aries. Write, publish and broadcast your message. Connect with a wider circle.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and it pays in gold. This month can get especially lucrative with Venus in Aries. Work your magic.
Notable birthdays: Actor Kathleen Widdoes is 82. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 81. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 80. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 77. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 76. Actor Timothy Dalton is 75. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 75. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 71. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 70. R&B singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 70. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 63. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf is 63. Actor Gary Oldman is 63. Actor Kassie Depaiva is 60. Actor Matthew Broderick is 59. Comedian-actor Rosie O’Donnell is 59. Actor Cynthia Geary is 56. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 55. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 54. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 54. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 53. Actor Laura Allen is 47. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 43. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (TV: “The Walking Dead”) is 36. Actor Scott Eastwood is 35. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 29. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown is 27. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 17.