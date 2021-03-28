Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 28

Today’s Birthday (03/28/21). This year favors friendship, teamwork and community collaboration. Provide consistent support for outsize shared results. Navigate unstable spring travel conditions before a creative breakthrough wins accolades. Winter brings shifting financial conditions before an educational adventure strikes gold. You can work magic with help from friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Libra Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to plan changes. Support each other.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Increase strength and vitality. Adapt practices for new conditions under this Full Moon. Begin a physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor, with tonight’s Full Moon in Libra. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. Write your views. This two-week Full Moon phase favors communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A financial turning point arises. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over two weeks, with the Libra Full Moon. Harvest an unexpected windfall.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on passions over the next two weeks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adapt an exploration. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction over two weeks. Experiment with new concepts. Learn from a master.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high under the Libra Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Notable birthdays: Author Mario Vargas Llosa is 85. Country musician Charlie McCoy is 80. Movie director Mike Newell is 79. Actor Dianne Wiest is 75. Country singer Reba McEntire is 66. Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 63. Actor Alexandra Billings (TV: “Transparent”) is 59. Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 55. Actor Tracey Needham is 54. Actor Max Perlich is 53. Movie director Brett Ratner is 52. Country singer Rodney Atkins is 52. Actor Vince Vaughn is 51. Rapper Mr. Cheeks (Lost Boyz) is 50. Singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson is 48. Rock musician Dave Keuning is 45. Actor Annie Wersching is 44. Actor Julia Stiles is 40. Singer Lady Gaga is 35. Electronic musician Clayton Knight (Odesza) is 33.