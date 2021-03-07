Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 7

Today’s Birthday (03/07/21). Dreams can come true this year. Follow inspiring visions with organized plans and steady actions. A change in professional direction this spring motivates summer family fun and home beautification. Resolve winter miscommunications for a rise in career status and influence. Follow your own inner compass.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Handle professional responsibilities. Conditions favor excellent work that leads to rising influence and status. Aim for and grow into the position of your dreams.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The road you’re on leads in the right direction. Follow a long-held dream. Study, learn and discover extraordinary beauty. Explore new terrain for unexpected treasure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial ventures. You’re building for the future. Contribute to realize a long-term vision. Strengthen support structures and catch the bounty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership deepens and grows. Connect at a higher level. Collaboration can get romantic. Put together a sweet deal. Share from your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Steadily practice your healthy routines. You’re growing stronger. Physical action gets beautiful results. Keep doing what’s working. Maintain for long-term gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and romance blossom. Practice your arts, games and crafts. Enjoy excellent company. Write love letters. Bake a treat for someone sweet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects pay off. Dig and weed. Plant and sow. Clear space for new growth. Polish and clean. Share delicious treats with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strategize before issuing public statements. Consider who you want to reach. Apply intellectual consideration to a puzzle. Provide a missing link. Connect the dots.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into a profitable groove. Spend less than you bring in. Your discipline is admirable; and it’s working. Stay in action for lucrative gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Steadily build for a personal dream. You’re especially strong, beautiful and confident. Use your power for good.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Consider the big picture, and your part in it. Imagine steps and options. Prepare and plot. Meditate and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, you can move mountains. Hold Zoom meetings, virtual gatherings or conference calls. Teamwork is your superpower.
Notable birthdays: TV personality Willard Scott is 87. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 83. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 81. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 79. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 78. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 75. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 75. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 71. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 69. R&B singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 69. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 68. Actor Bryan Cranston is 65. Actor Donna Murphy is 62. Actor Nick Searcy is 62. Golfer Tom Lehman is 62. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 61. Actor Mary Beth Evans is 60. Singer-actor Taylor Dayne is 59. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 58. Author E.L. James is 58. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 57. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 57. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 57. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 55. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 54. Actor Rachel Weisz is 51. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 50. Actor Jay Duplass is 48. Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 48. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 47. Actor Jenna Fischer is 47. Actor Tobias Menzies is 47. Actor Sarayu Blue is 46. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson is 46. Actor TJ Thyne is 46. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 44. Actor Laura Prepon is 41. Actor Bel Powley is 29. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (TV: “Life in Pieces”) is 14.