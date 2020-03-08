Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 8

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Revise the budget to account for recent changes. A shortfall could alter your plans. Collaborate with your team to follow a profitable thread.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Change directions with your partner. Saying nothing is better than blurting out something you'd regret. Consider how you would love things to be.

Thought for Today: "The intelligent man who is proud of his intelligence is like the condemned man who is proud of his large cell." — Simone Weil, French philosopher (1909-1943).

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 85. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 84. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 82. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 76. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 75. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 74. Pop singer Peggy March is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 67. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 63. Singer Gary Numan is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 61. Actor Aidan Quinn is 61. Country musician Jimmy Dormire is 60. Actress Camryn Manheim is 59. Actor Leon is 59. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 52. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 50. Actress Andrea Parker is 50. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 47. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44. Actress Laura Main is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 42. Actor Nick Zano is 42. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 41. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 41. Actress Jessica Collins is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kristinia DeBarge is 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0