Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 8

Today's Birthday (03/08/20). Your friends unlock doors this year. Collaborate and coordinate. Together you rise, before a challenge redirects a romantic pursuit. Professional transitions this summer evolve into a delicious mutual attraction. Home improvements next winter lead to rising career influence. Come together for fun, connection and shared strength.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Reconsider a crazy situation. A barrier or challenge incentivizes new directions to improve your work, physical performance and health. Prioritize your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're at a Full Moon romantic crossroads. An obstacle requires resolution or redirection. Look at another's actions to decipher their intentions. Follow your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family require attention. Include heart. Expect a mess with home improvement. Respect all perspectives. Adapt to unexpected changes. Creative efforts pay off big.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Study the situation. Do the homework. You could reach a roadblock with your investigation. Shift perspectives for another view. Discover unexpected flavors and shades.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Develop clear income objectives and goals. Avoid impetuous spending. Measure the gap between your goals and current status. Change directions if you hit a wall.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- It's easy to get stuck and spin in a negative internal monologue. Connect with others. Change the channel. Listen to someone who loves you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow to collect your thoughts. Allow yourself time to process a recent transition. Nurture your heart and health with peaceful reflection. Imagine new possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- A barrier or challenge confronts your team. Pull together for shared support when needed. Review options before choosing. Someone has a brilliant idea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Work takes priority. Shift perspective to sidestep an obstacle or stormy weather. Take advantage of better conditions in another direction. New opportunities arise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor conditions before advancing your adventure. A surprising development could alter your route. Study the situation and proceed when the road is clear.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Revise the budget to account for recent changes. A shortfall could alter your plans. Collaborate with your team to follow a profitable thread.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Change directions with your partner. Saying nothing is better than blurting out something you'd regret. Consider how you would love things to be.
Thought for Today: "The intelligent man who is proud of his intelligence is like the condemned man who is proud of his large cell." — Simone Weil, French philosopher (1909-1943).
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 85. Actress Sue Ane Langdon is 84. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 82. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 76. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 75. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 74. Pop singer Peggy March is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 67. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 63. Singer Gary Numan is 62. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 61. Actor Aidan Quinn is 61. Country musician Jimmy Dormire is 60. Actress Camryn Manheim is 59. Actor Leon is 59. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 52. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 50. Actress Andrea Parker is 50. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 47. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 44. Actress Laura Main is 43. Actor James Van Der Beek is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 42. Actor Nick Zano is 42. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 41. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 41. Actress Jessica Collins is 37. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kristinia DeBarge is 30.