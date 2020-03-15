Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 15

Today's Birthday (03/15/20). Savor friends this year. Strengthen bonds with shared practice, coordination and communication. Share a team win before adapting to a romantic twist. Summer professional shifts lead you to new love. Discover domestic solutions next winter, before a spotlight highlights your career breakthrough. Create wonders together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore one step at a time. No emotional spending, okay? Turn down an expensive invitation. Keep things simple; avoid bells and whistles. Study your route.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Stick to financial practicalities. Review your reserves and budget. Don't chase an expensive fantasy. Handle the basics. Put up provisions for the future.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Romantic fantasies could dissolve into the reality of chores, busy schedules and practical demands. Negotiate carefully and listen. Share precious time with someone precious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- The more you practice, the more you see what wasn't working. Adjust your technique. Polish and refine. Small changes can win big reward.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Get creative. The process could get messy. Romantic mirages fade into a clear view of honest facts. Discover something new about someone beloved.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make repairs and clean domestic messes. Solve practical problems in family collaboration. Hunt for simple solutions and get what's needed to make it happen.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially clever. Analyze the data. Look behind the curtain presenting a pretty public picture. Confirm sources for a solid case. The truth gets revealed.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on making money. Put aside illusions and prioritize paying the bills. Scrutinize nebulous schemes and go for practical options. Discover hidden treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Adjust your personal focus. You can see hidden dirt; illusions fade and the facts are clear. You're especially strong and creative. Make a practical move.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Rest and recuperate. Review your plans, strategies and options. Fantasies fade and the facts remain. Choose your focus. Clarify your direction and message.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Friends help you see farther. Connect for shared support. Offer what you can. Turn objections into agreement through gentle persuasion. Romance the competition.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Schedule carefully. Manage logistics and file papers. Do what's required by the deadline. Stay in communication. Ease up on imaginative suggestions. Stick to concrete objectives.
Thought for Today: "There are no hopeless situations; there are only men who have grown helpless about them." — Clare Boothe Luce, American author, diplomat, member of Congress (1903-1987).
Notable birthdays: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87. Actor Judd Hirsch is 85. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 82. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 80. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 79. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 77. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 74. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 73. Actress Frances Conroy is 67. Actor Craig Wasson is 66. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 65. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 63. Actress Park Overall is 63. Movie director Renny Harlin is 61. Model Fabio is 59. Singer Terence Trent D'Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 58. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 57. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rockwell is 56. Actor Chris Bruno is 54. Actress Kim Raver is 53. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 52. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 48. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 46. Actress Eva Longoria is 45. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 45. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 43. Rapper Young Buck is 39. Rock musician Ethan Mentzer is 38. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 37. Actor Kellan Lutz is 35. Actress Caitlin Wachs is 31.