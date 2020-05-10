Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 10

Today's Birthday (05/10/20). Launch bold adventures this year. Career focus pays off. Navigate a barrier with family finances to discover stronger communication and shared resources. Stay adaptable and flexible with change. Creativity resolves a summer cash flow crunch, leading to bountiful winter family gatherings. Share information, resources and love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected career opportunities get revealed. Discover hidden treasure. Gather what you need and more. Communication leads to action with long-term benefits. Connect with like minds.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- An educational exploration presents new possibilities. Dreams that once seemed impossible now reveal a visible path. Words and actions taken now can have long-term benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity for a shared venture. Make agreements and deals. Sign on the dotted line. Commit to realizing a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaboration flowers and flourishes. Brainstorm, network and share ideas. Bargains made now or contracts signed can lead to long-lasting gain. Put your hearts and talents together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Develop your health, strength and endurance. Balance busy schedules with unexpected opportunities. Talk with experts and respected allies. Communication reveals good luck and long-term prizes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance and intrigue arise in conversation. Spontaneous fun could spark. Follow a fortunate thread leading to dreamy possibilities. Talk about crazy dreams and fantasies.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discuss desired domestic changes with family. Rejuvenate an old bond. Listen to a song of joy. Upgrade technology or systems infrastructure. Invest in efficiency.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- It's a time of intense learning. You're especially brilliant. Make important connections. Use what you already have. A loved one shares a great idea.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Lucrative opportunities could surprise you. Negotiate favorable terms with long-lasting benefit. You can realize a long-held dream. Ask for what you need. Provide valuable services.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy a confident phase. Use your power and talents for a good cause. Communication provides lasting gains. Make an amazing discovery in conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Relax and let your mind wander. Consider the minutia of your plans. Plot your long-term course, and determine the first steps to take.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Coordinate Zoom meetings, conference calls and digital gatherings. Talk with friends on social media. You don't need to meet in person to have fun together.
Thought for Today: "Nothing recedes like success." — Walter Winchell, American columnist and broadcaster (1897-1972).
Notable birthdays: Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 87. Rhythm-and-blues singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 82. Actor David Clennon is 77. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 76. Singer Donovan is 74. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 74. Singer Dave Mason is 74. Actor Mike Hagerty is 66. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall is 63. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 62. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 61. Actress Victoria Rowell is 61. Rock singer Bono (U2) is 60. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 60. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 59. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 57. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 57. Model Linda Evangelista is 55. Rapper Young MC is 53. Actor Erik Palladino is 52. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 52. Actor Lenny Venito is 51. Actor Dallas Roberts is 50. Actress Leslie Stefanson is 49. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 48. Country musician David Wallace (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 48. Actress Andrea Anders is 45. Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 45. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 43. Actor Kenan Thompson is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 40. Rock musician Joey Zehr (The Click Five) is 37. Singer Ashley Poole (Dream) is 35. Actress Odette Annable is 35. Actress Lindsey Shaw is 31. Actress Lauren Potter is 30. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!