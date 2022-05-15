Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 15

Today’s Birthday (05/15/22). Imagine, dream and plan this year. Advance professionally with disciplined, routine actions. Reach a personal peak this spring, before sharing a summer transition with your partner. Romance, partnership and creative collaboration flourish next autumn, easing winter anxieties. Savor private rituals. Make a spiritual connection.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Lunar Eclipse turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments over six months. Adapt for solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Scorpio Eclipse. Shift practices for growing health over six months.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Eclipse shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Scorpio Eclipse. Begin a six-month home and family phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Lunar Eclipse phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Scorpio Eclipse. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over six months. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. This Scorpio Lunar Eclipse illuminates transitions. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — One social door closes and another opens under the Scorpio Eclipse. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make a professional change under this Lunar Eclipse. Redirect efforts over six months toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Scorpio Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next six months.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 86. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 86. Singer Lenny Welch is 84. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 80. Actor Gunilla Hutton is 80. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 76. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 74. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond (film: "The Sound of Music") is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 69. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 69. Actor Lee Horsley is 67. TV personality Giselle Fernandez is 61. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 61. Actor Brenda Bakke is 59. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 53. Actor Brad Rowe is 52. Actor David Charvet is 50. Actor Russell Hornsby is 48. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 48. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 44. Actor David Krumholtz is 44. Rock musician David Hartley (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge is 40. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Rock musician Nick Perri is 38. Tennis player Andy Murray is 35.

