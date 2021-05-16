Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/21). Your work blossoms this year. Consistent coordinated efforts produce outsized professional results. Shifting financial strategies with your partner this spring leads to summer growth with your own income. Personal changes next winter propel a surge for joint assets and investments. Accept the roses and thank supporters.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make short-term household improvements. A simple change makes a world of difference. Rearrange furniture and reduce clutter. Clean closets and cupboards. Add flowers.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss an inspiring opportunity or dream. Reinforce basic structures and foundational elements to advance. Intellect and intuition agree. Share news and resources with your networks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate new income sources. A lucrative gig appears. Figure out what you want and go for it. Move fast to grab a lucky chance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine perfect outcomes for a personal project. Set juicy short-term goals and get moving. Jump through an unexpected door. Advance one step at a time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Plan your moves. You can see an opportunity. Creative possibilities abound. Listen to your muses. Consider spiritual questions. Connect with nature to recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a fun social connection. Collaborate to advance a common goal. Reinforce foundations for growth. A shared dream appears within reach. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The impossible seems accessible. Push to advance professional objectives. Your work is gaining positive attention. Discover new methods and techniques. Take action and get results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn and teach simultaneously. Get help building a dream. Avoid lies like the plague. You can get what you need. Keep the faith.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Another’s crazy idea might work. More work is required. Coordinate to advance. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compassion opens new doors. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Creative collaboration produces satisfying results. Support each other to get farther together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Your work is in demand and status rising. Maintain momentum. Wait for the best moment to jump.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love, beauty and goodness win the day. Get inspired by artistry and talent. You can realize a romantic dream. Make a special connection.
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 90. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 78. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 77. Actor Danny Trejo is 77. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 74. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68. Actor Debra Winger is 66. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 65. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 63. Actor Mare Winningham is 62. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 57. Rock musician Krist Novoselic is 56. Singer Janet Jackson is 55. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 55. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne is 54. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 53. Actor David Boreanaz is 52. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 52. Actor Tracey Gold is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 51. Country singer Rick Trevino is 50. Musician Simon Katz is 50.