Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 16

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a fun social connection. Collaborate to advance a common goal. Reinforce foundations for growth. A shared dream appears within reach. Get creative.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The impossible seems accessible. Push to advance professional objectives. Your work is gaining positive attention. Discover new methods and techniques. Take action and get results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn and teach simultaneously. Get help building a dream. Avoid lies like the plague. You can get what you need. Keep the faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Another’s crazy idea might work. More work is required. Coordinate to advance. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compassion opens new doors. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Creative collaboration produces satisfying results. Support each other to get farther together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Your work is in demand and status rising. Maintain momentum. Wait for the best moment to jump.