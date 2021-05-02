Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 2

Today’s Birthday (05/02/21). Your career takes flight this year. Success builds from steady backstage efforts and strong foundations. Navigate a shared financial transition together this spring before summer bounty fills your pail. Discover hidden superpowers next winter for a boost to joint accounts. Your work is gaining respect.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Great ideas spark between friends. Share what you’re learning. Think big. You’re especially creative. Dream up exciting team possibilities. Find agreement where least expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Career opportunities are worth pursuing. Forge ahead with professional plans and goals. Provide excellence. Important people speak well of you. Realize a dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — What you’re learning has long-term benefit. Educational dreams seem within reach. Stay focused. Get expert support. Do the homework. Investigate and explore the possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate to manage shared financial responsibilities. Communication flowers. Make long-term plans and set them in motion. Create and update budgets to realize a vision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky break with partnership and romance. Share and express your love. Invent long-term collaborative possibilities. Dreams are within reach.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize healthy routines. Focus to refine your physical technique. Let a change occur naturally. Put love into your work. Get expert coaching to advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic persuasion really works for you now. Use your charms and artistry. Make sweet promises, poems and invitations. Old dreams seem newly possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Discuss long-term household changes you’d love. Imagination and creativity reveal unexpected solutions. Give in to spontaneous domestic improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share, invite and motivate others. Express passion and commitment. Brilliant ideas abound. Write your story. Edit for simplicity and inspiration. Polish and refine.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You can get what you need. Draw upon hidden resources. Make powerful requests to the right people. Take advantage of lucky and lucrative opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A door opens toward a personal dream. Take advantage of a lucky break. You’re building for the future. What seemed impossible now appears doable.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine and envision the perfect situation. Keep the faith. Believe that you can succeed. Consider potential and possibilities. Review options and plot your course.
Notable birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 85. Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge is 79. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 76. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 76. Actor David Suchet is 75. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 73. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 71. Actor Christine Baranski is 69. Singer Angela Bofill is 67. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 66. Actor Brian Tochi is 62. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 61. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 59. Country singer Ty Herndon is 59. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 59. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 54. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 53. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 52. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 49.