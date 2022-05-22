Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 22

Today’s Birthday (05/22/22). Connect to grow this year. Expand educational adventures for exciting horizons with disciplined efforts. Health changes require summer adjustments, setting you up for optimal autumn physical gains. Private winter transformations lead to public participation and springtime fun with friends. Share and collaborate with your community.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin a financially savvy phase for the next three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. You’re a smart shopper. Profitable ideas abound. Communication gets lucrative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re particularly sensible and clever for about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Make solid plans. Express yourself. Your creativity seems boundless.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially practical, introspective and quiet, with Mercury in Taurus. Clear up old messes. Listen to your dreams. Think twice before speaking once.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your friends are there for you. Communication and collaboration flower, with Mercury in Taurus. Hold meetings, parties and gatherings. Teamwork produces wonderful results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility at work, with Mercury in Taurus. Verbal and communication skills advance your career. Discuss what you’d like to achieve.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A fascinating subject compels investigation over the next several weeks, with Mercury in Taurus. Make long-distance connections. Widen your exploration. Learn valuable skills.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen financial health. Review the budget. Practice budget practicality, with Mercury in Taurus. Pay off debt. Plug financial leaks. Manage accounts for growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Share and listen to your partner. Connect at a deeper level, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Communication flowers. Collaboration gets farther, faster.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk with health, work and fitness experts for maximum performance, with Mercury in Taurus. Balance work with play for mind, body and spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Passion, romance and creativity surge, with Mercury in Taurus. Talk with family and especially children. Express from the heart. Write about your latest obsession.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Taurus, resolve domestic matters through communication. Work out a home vision that works for everyone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your communication skills grow, with Mercury in Taurus over three weeks. Write, report and post. Produce videos and images. Share the news. Connect and network.

Notable birthdays: Conductor Peter Nero is 88. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 84. Actor Frank Converse is 84. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 82. Actor Barbara Parkins is 80. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 79. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 72. Actor-producer Al Corley is 67. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 65. Singer Morrissey is 63. Actor Ann Cusack is 61. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 61. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 60. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 58. R&B singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 56. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Actor Brooke Smith is 55. Actor Michael Kelly is 53. Model Naomi Campbell is 52. Actor Anna Belknap is 50. Actor Alison Eastwood is 50. Singer Donell Jones is 49. Actor Sean Gunn is 48. Actor A.J. Langer is 48. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 44. R&B singer Vivian Green is 43. Actor Maggie Q is 43. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 40. Actor Molly Ephraim (TV: "Last Man Standing") is 36. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 35. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (TV: "Superior Donuts") is 30. Actor Camren Bicondova is 23.

