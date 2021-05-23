Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 23

Today’s Birthday (05/23/21). Education and exploration recur as themes this year. Discoveries flow from steady, disciplined action. Redirect your collaboration this spring before sparking a new personal superpower. Winter hibernation, revision and planning lead to a new phase in romance and partnership. Encounter fun, passion and satisfaction.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize shared income. Reinforce structures, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde for five months. Reimagine social connection. Avoid arguments. Unstable foundations require adaptation. Revise plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review career goals over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Instability or volatility could affect your industry. Progress can meet resistance. Revise plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise adventure, travel and educational plans, with Saturn retrograde over five months. Expect the unexpected through October. Avoid risk or expense. Prioritize virtual exploration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize basics. With Saturn retrograde for five months, financial and market conditions could seem volatile or unstable. Collaborate for shared support and peace of mind.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Return to what worked before. For five months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Resolve old misunderstandings. Support each other through changes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review and revise health practices over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Nurture wellness. Stay flexible around performance. Conditions could seem unstable. Allow time to recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with romantic aspirations and dreams. The rules change, with Saturn retrograde for five months. Renew a fun old game. Adapt with versatility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades to adapt for changes. For about five months, with Saturn retrograde, refine and strengthen home infrastructure. Nurture yourself and family.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Indulge in nostalgic retrospection. Edit and revise creative works over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Community connections are worth gold. Cash flow fluctuates over five months. Adapt to changing market conditions, with Aquarius Saturn retrograde. Simplify to reduce waste.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn from the past without repeating it. Nurture yourself through changes, with Saturn retrograde in your sign for five months. Strengthen what’s important.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Allow time to process transitions. Recharge with peaceful privacy, with Saturn retrograde for five months. Changes affect the old guard. Assess progress. Measure ground taken.
Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Barrie is 90. Actor Joan Collins is 88. Actor Charles Kimbrough is 85. International Tennis Hall of Famer John Newcombe is 77. Actor Lauren Chapin is 76. Country singer Judy Rodman is 70. Chess grandmaster Anatoly Karpov is 70. Singer Luka Bloom is 66. Former baseball manager Buck Showalter is 65. Actor-comedian-game show host Drew Carey is 63. Actor Lea DeLaria is 63. Country singer Shelly West is 63. Author Mitch Albom is 63. Actor Linden Ashby is 61. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 60. Actor Melissa McBride is 56. Rock musician Phil Selway (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Laurel Holloman is 53. Rock musician Matt Flynn (Maroon 5) is 51.