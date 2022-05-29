Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 29

Today’s Birthday (05/29/22). Grow stronger with friends this year. Expand boundaries with steady discipline. Navigate physical limitations this summer, building for autumn energy. Dream and plan in your cozy nest this winter, for social fun, collaboration and gatherings next spring. Connect and share for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect and share information, resources and benefits. Use your creative talents. Communication channels are wide open. Get the word out. Expand your audience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost with rising cash flow. Your actions reap nice rewards. Develop lucrative ventures. Expand territory in a profitable direction.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Take charge for the results you want. Energize personal priorities. Draw upon hidden resources. Move quickly to maintain an advantage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Recharge in peaceful privacy. Consider plans and possibilities. Complete projects and put them away. Envision the road ahead. Chart your course and prepare.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Group action gets satisfying results. Listen to team considerations before launching. Review efforts from multiple views to find what’s missing. Together, you’re smarter.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Forge ahead professionally. Expand and grow in exciting directions. Quick action can take advantage of a lucky opportunity. Go for what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Broaden your horizons. Communication and traffic flow with ease. Explore fascinating subjects, ideas and philosophies. Expand cultural understanding. Investigate exciting possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Manage investments for growth. Collaborate with your partner for lucrative rewards. Contribute and share the goodness. Nurture your family. Bring home something delicious.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Pull together for common gain. Share the load and the rewards. Advance a shared goal by leaps and bounds. Love energizes you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Quicken the pace. Energize your workout and physical labors. Practice physical moves for high performance. Expand your capacities and skills. You’re growing stronger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Energize fun, romantic and creative projects. Advance to the next level in the game. Passion propels you. Have a blast.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a domestic change you’ve been wanting. Physical action gets satisfying results. Clean and clear clutter. Get family involved and provide treats for worker bees.

Actor Anthony Geary ("General Hospital") is 75. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 72. Composer Danny Elfman of Oingo Boingo is 69. Singer LaToya Jackson is 66. Actor Ted Levine ("Monk," "The Silence of the Lambs") is 65. Actor Annette Bening is 64. Actor Rupert Everett is 63. Actor Adrian Paul (TV's "The Highlander") is 63. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 61. Actor Lisa Whelchel ("The Facts of Life") is 59. Guitarist Noel Gallagher of Oasis is 55. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ's is 55. Actor Anthony Azizi ("Threat Matrix," "Lost") is 53. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 53. Actor Laverne Cox ("Doubt," "Orange Is the New Black") is 50. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 49. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder ("Boondocks") is 48. Singer Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice") of the Spice Girls is 47. Rapper Playa Poncho is 47. Singer Fonseca is 43. Actor Justin Chon ("Deception," "Dr. Ken") is 41. Actor Billy Flynn ("Days of Our Lives") is 37. Actor Blake Foster ("Power Rangers Turbo") is 37. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith ("Sonny With a Chance") is 33. Actor Kristen Alderson ("General Hospital," "One Life to Live") is 31. Actor Lorelei Linklater ("Boyhood") is 29.

— Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0