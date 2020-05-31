Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 31

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Broaden your perspective. Consider ideas that you ignored before. Outline your goals for persuasive impact. Streamline your work routines. Adapt to changes with humor and grace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Finances come to the forefront. Don't let a windfall slip through your fingers. Listen to conflicting opinions carefully. Collaborate for shared gain. Grab an opportunity.

Notable birthdays: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 90. Singer Peter Yarrow is 82. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 81. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 80. Actress Sharon Gless is 77. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 77. Broadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 75. Actor Tom Berenger is 70. Actor Gregory Harrison is 70. Actor Kyle Secor is 63. Actress Roma Maffia is 62. Comedian Chris Elliott is 60. Actress Lea Thompson is 59. Singer Corey Hart is 58. Actor Hugh Dillon is 57. Rapper DMC is 56. Actress Brooke Shields is 55. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 53. TV host Phil Keoghan is 53. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 48. Actress Archie Panjabi is 48. Actress Merle Dandridge (TV: "Greenleaf") is 45. Actor Colin Farrell is 44. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 43. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 43. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 40. Country singer Casey James (TV: "American Idol") is 38. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 38. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 34. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 33. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 24.