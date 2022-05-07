Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 8

Today’s Birthday (05/08/22). Expand social connections to grow this year. Professional opportunities develop successfully with disciplined, steady efforts. Notch a personal record this spring, before solving a summer puzzle with your partner. Autumn romance and love provide ease with winter changes. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Have fun with someone you love. Things may not go as expected. Don’t get pushy. Avoid risk or hassle. Take it easy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Family matters take priority. Enjoy the comforts of home. Support each other around a challenge. Don’t push someone who isn’t ready. Cook, talk and listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Words come easily. Creative expression sparks into inspiration. Learn through another’s experience. The truth gets revealed. Don’t react automatically. Communication opens lucrative doors.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay practical with finances. Confirm intuition by checking statements, budgets and data. Avoid expensive pitfalls by paying attention to the numbers. Communication unlocks profitable opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Watch where you’re going to avoid stepping in a mess. Patience and humility serve you well. Discover new aspects of a personal passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk about dreams and visions for the future. Imagine possibilities worth living into. Don’t let obvious obstacles stop you. Plot a way around.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop team strategies. Coordinate efforts for greater ease and efficiency. Find new ways to save resources. Find what you need in your community networks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Communication connects you with the resources you need. Hidden truths get revealed. Adapt plans around new circumstances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take it slow and easy; no need to dash. Impulsive moves can get expensive. Avoid wasting time, money or resources. Lighten your load. Research options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Work together to adapt with unexpected financial conditions. New ideas don’t always work. Get terms in writing. Two heads are better than one.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Old assumptions can get challenged, especially with your partner. Avoid risk or controversy. Strategize to align on the best plan. Support each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Maintain healthy practices to grow stronger. Don’t push beyond limitations. Watch your step. Stay hydrated and eat well. Rest and recharge.

