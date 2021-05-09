Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 9

Today’s Birthday (05/09/21). Savor a professional launch this year. Do the homework for strong foundations and career growth. Shift gears with shared investments or finances this spring, before a summer cash flow surge. Get beyond self-doubt next winter to inspire a lucrative collaboration. Blastoff to new heights.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Find the silver lining under a dark cloud.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Score a new personal record, despite challenges. Take advantage of unexpected conditions and hidden opportunities. Follow your own drummer. Stretch to grow stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy productive privacy. Organize and sort. Make plans and preparations. Dig for buried treasure. Clean any messes. Savor your favorite relaxing rituals. Rest and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — All for one and one for all. Share support through challenging times. Find an opportunity to contribute. Accept contribution from others, as well. Practice graceful collaboration.