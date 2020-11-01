Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 1

Today’s Birthday (11/01/20.) You’re especially creative this year. Disciplined practices build satisfying results. Romantic dreams abound. Shift directions with shared accounts this winter, before a surge in your own income. Navigate slower business next summer, before a collaborative venture takes off. Express what’s in your heart to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt and discover lucrative opportunities. Luck favors sweat equity. Your past work speaks well for you. Go for what you really want. Collaboration is key.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on experience to navigate a personal challenge. An old method may not work in a new situation. Words can get twisted. Observe and discover.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish what you’ve begun. Talk doesn’t go as far as action. Quiet productivity satisfies. Review your options and adapt plans to changing circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together with friends. Avoid distraction or chatter. Keep your patience when another doesn’t. Collaborate for the common good. Share resources, ideas and connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive to manage professional responsibilities. Talk is cheap and distracting. Focus on maintaining momentum to keep the ball in play. Take an advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s too early to go out yet. A barrier blocks the road. Determine priorities and responsibilities. Avoid gossip or travel. Keep things simple.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise and adjust budgets with shared financial accounts to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for profits. Consult an expert. Consistent efforts win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Compromise is essential. Unforeseen chances require coordination and collaboration. Plan and strategize in detail. Clarify miscommunications patiently. Provide a stabilizing influence with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health over stressful activities. Stay calm and carry on. Maintain physical routines and practices. Schedule carefully to avoid overbooking. Treat yourself with love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone beloved. Avoid risky situations and hang with your inner circle. Play your favorite games. Unexpected romance could spark.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family, to maintain healthy systems. Delays could affect shipments, transportation or traffic. Clean, beautify and declutter your place. Enjoy the results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Distractions abound. Focus to meet your deadlines. Communication could seem confusing or chaotic. Patiently persist, and discover unexpected good luck. Provide motivation and inspiration.
Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 85. Country singer Bill Anderson is 83. Actor Barbara Bosson is 81. Actor Robert Foxworth is 79. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 78. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 76. Actor Jeannie Berlin is 71. Music producer David Foster is 71. Actor Belita Moreno is 71. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 66. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 63. Actor Rachel Ticotin is 62. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (Smalltown Glory, The Alarm) is 61. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 60. Actor Helene Udy is 59. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 58. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 58. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 57. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 57. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 56. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 54. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 51. Actor Toni Collette is 48. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 48. Actor-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 48. Actor David Berman is 47. Actor Aishwarya Rai is 47. Rock singer Bo Bice is 45. Actor Matt Jones is 39. Actor Natalia Tena is 36. Actor Penn Badgley is 34. Actor Max Burkholder is 23. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 23.
