Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 14

Today’s Birthday (11/14/21). Home soothes and nurtures you this year. Consistent, disciplined actions build your dreamy palace. You and your partner can resolve an autumn puzzle leading to a lucrative winter. Romance, creativity and fun delight next spring, inspiring next summer’s personal flowering. Surround family with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a personal passion. It may seem illogical or disorganized. Creativity can get chaotic. Take advantage of a lucky break. Let things flow naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get creative behind closed doors. Peace can awaken dreams. Imagination can flower with the right conditions. Capture it into plans, sketches and schedules.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your community. Inspiration mixed with dedicated action by a talented team can accomplish miracles. Pull with friends for a common prize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity presents interesting possibilities. Wait for it to ripen. Patience pays off. Direct intentions, plans and actions toward growth. Discuss potential.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan an adventure. Take advantage of an opportunity to expand territory. Study potential directions and options. Monitor for best timing before advancing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare carefully before making an important sale or purchase. Collaborate with your partner to reduce friction points. Research quality and value. Give and take.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay receptive to another’s view. They can see your blind spots. Collaborate without stepping on each other. Avoid arguments or upset and stay flexible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Maintain strength and endurance with practiced routines. Watch and slow for obstacles. You’re gaining influence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get playful and creative. Love inspires. Things could get romantic, despite barriers and challenges. Patience pays off. Grab a lucky chance. Sparks could fly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Dive into a project. Get productive at home. Get expert feedback on your ideas. Stay patient with delays or changes. Learn from another’s expertise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Meet your deadlines with dedication and persistence. Make a creative mess. Listen more than speaking. Don’t push a closed door. Stick to basic facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Slowdowns and complications could require patient intervention. Keep bills paid. Reduce consumption to conserve. Build profitable plans.

Notable birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 93. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 88. Composer Wendy Carlos is 82. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Britain’s Prince Charles is 73. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 72. Singer Stephen Bishop is 70. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 67. Pianist Yanni is 67. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 67. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 65. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 60. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 57. Actor Patrick Warburton is 57. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 57. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 57. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 55. Rock musician Brian Yale is 53. Rock singer Butch Walker is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel is 49. Rock musician Travis Barker is 46.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0