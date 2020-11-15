Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 15

Notable birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 91. Singer Petula Clark is 88. Actor Joanna Barnes is 86. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 81. Actor Sam Waterston is 80. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 78. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 75. Actor Bob Gunton is 75. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 73. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 69. Director-actor James Widdoes is 67. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 66. News correspondent John Roberts is 64. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 63. Comedian Judy Gold is 58. Actor Rachel True is 54. Rapper E-40 is 53. Country singer Jack Ingram is 50. Actor Jay Harrington is 49. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 48. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 47. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 46. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 46. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 44. Actor Sean Murray is 43. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 40. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 39. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 32. Actor Shailene Woodley is 29. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 26.