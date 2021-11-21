Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 21

Today’s Birthday (11/21/21). Write your own story this year. Consistent, disciplined practices lead to satisfying results. Autumn changes lead to winter epiphanies. Take your health and fitness to new levels next spring, before taking a summer pause for reflection. By next autumn, inspiration sparks anew. Express your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — This month, with the Sun in Sagittarius, it’s easier to explore. Shift attention toward educational or philosophical matters. Expand your sphere of influence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on managing resources this month. Handle legal, tax or insurance matters. It’s easier to make money with your partner. Collaborate for shared prizes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new partnership phase this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Slow to enjoy the view. Your collaboration sparkles and shines. Rely on each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your team to advance. This month favors taking action for your work, health and fitness. Balance a busy schedule with restorative practices.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities. Apply artistry to your efforts. You’re especially lucky in love this month. Strengthen a connection of the heart. Beauty recharges you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Renovate your place to adjust to new conditions this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Share domestic joys with family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage practical financial details. Stay connected with your networks and keep communication channels open. Get the message out this month under the Sagittarius Sun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Align on priorities with your partner. It’s easier to make money this month. The Sun in Sagittarius favors income and financial growth with steady action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Maintain fitness and wellness routines for growing strength and confidence. You have a natural advantage, with the Sun in your sign. Grow with consistent practice.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy a contemplative phase. Catch up on old business and projects this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Recharge with privacy, peace and nature.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic comforts restore you. Make valuable social connections. You’re especially popular and effective with groups this month. Your team is hot. Friends accomplish more together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore ideas, techniques and tricks. Step into a professional spotlight this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Notable birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Rick Lenz is 82. Actor Juliet Mills is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 77. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 77. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Movie director Andrew Davis is 75. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones is 65. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 61. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58. Singer-actor Bjork is 56. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 55. R&B singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 53. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 53.

