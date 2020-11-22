Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 22

Today’s Birthday (11/22/20). You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Reap a golden harvest with steady diligence. Making a shift with your partner this winter inspires a personal breakthrough. Abandon personal habits that no longer serve next summer, sparking a fine romance and partnership phase. Strategize financially for growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities and strategize to realize an inspiring vision. An unexpected opportunity opens a new door. Watch for hidden danger. Wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Love wins. Remember that when things seem precarious between friends or with a group endeavor. Keep it cool. Connect on a heart level.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your attention. Resolve breakdowns or misunderstandings. Find the passionate thread, the part of the job that you love. Amplify it.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — An investigation draws you in. The roads seem blocked; virtual research satisfies. Explore a subject of personal passion or fantasy. Learn new tricks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Family finances could seem unstable. Chip in as you can. Provide support. Share the load and share the feast.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to appreciate what you have. Partnership flows naturally, especially coming from love and gratitude. Romantic dreams can come true. Share your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid sharp corners. Don’t try to force things, especially physically. Relax and enjoy fitness routines and activities. Nurture your health and energy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on fun. Enjoy the game without taking risks. Get creative. Avoid expensive options and crowds. Share romantic ideas with someone interesting. Follow your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household projects yield satisfying results. Bake something delicious or clean out a closet. Clear clutter and free up space. Share some family sweetness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover clever solutions. Write your ideas. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Connect with your wider networks to share ideas and resources. Follow a hunch.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Strike out in a profitable direction. Old assumptions get challenged. New markets present new opportunities. Collaborate and streamline routines. Raise the cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Things are lining up positively. Take charge of your destiny. Start by imagining the results you want. Take necessary actions. Set your own course.
Notable birthdays: Actor Michael Callan is 85. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 80. Actor Tom Conti is 79. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 79. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 77. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 70. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 70. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 64. Actor Richard Kind is 64. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 62. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59. Actor Winsor Harmon is 57. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 57. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 56. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 54. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 54. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams is 54. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 53. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen is 52. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 50. Actor Josh Cooke is 41. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 37. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 32. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 31. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 24.
