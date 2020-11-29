Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 29

Today’s Birthday (11/29/20). Your next year provides benefits in cash. Strengthen your financial position with consistent discipline. Create your dream home. Winter changes affect your partnership, before the spotlight shines your way. Making a personal change next summer leads to a romantic collaborative phase. Grow your nest egg.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Study options, plans and strategies. Edit your message. Prepare for upcoming changes. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Keep your promises. Consider words carefully.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can get what you need. Focus on the job at hand. Stay frugal. Reach a financial turning point. Prioritize practicalities. Connect with your team.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal realizations and insight inspire a change. Increase the integrity of your project. Keep promises. Stay true to yourself. Redirect and adjust for new conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Private introspection leads to valuable insight. Meditate on a crossroad. Which direction to take? Choose after reflection. Consider consequences. Rituals satisfy and soothe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your team. Adapt strategies for shifting circumstances. Adjust to transitions or changes. Stand outside a controversy. Do what you promised.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — You can see the hidden machinery. Reach a professional turning point. Choose for contribution, family and love. Adapt in a new direction. Listen and learn.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Reconsider your direction. Conditions could seem unstable, and barriers block the path. Monitor the news. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions with shared accounts. Draw upon hidden resources. Contribute to reduce instability. Connect and strategize for shared gain. Collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner around recent changes. Notice emotional as well as intellectual insight. Connect over shared interests and concerns. Align for new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Count your blessings. Physical practices clear your head. Prioritize health despite challenges. Listen to coaches and teachers. Take your work in a new direction.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy some peaceful fun. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Talk about love, passion and romantic dreams. Begin a new chapter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Rearrange the furniture. Make domestic changes for family needs. Adapt spaces and process the end of one phase and beginning of another. Share appreciations.
Notable birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 93. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 87. Actor Diane Ladd is 85. Songwriter Mark James is 80. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 80. Country singer Jody Miller is 79. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 78. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 74. Actor Jeff Fahey is 68. Movie director Joel Coen is 66. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 65. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 63. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 61. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 60. Actor Kim Delaney is 59. Actor Tom Sizemore is 59. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 58. Actor Don Cheadle is 56. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 55. Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 52. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 52. Actor Jennifer Elise Cox is 51. Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is 51. Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 50. Rock musician Frank Delgado (Deftones) is 50. Actor Paola Turbay is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 49. Actor Gena Lee Nolin is 49. Actor Brian Baumgartner is 48. Actor Julian Ovenden is 45. Actor Anna Faris is 44. Gospel singer James Fortune is 43. Actor Lauren German is 42. Rapper The Game is 41. Actor Janina Gavankar is 40. Rock musician Ringo Garza is 39. Actor-comedian John Milhiser is 39. Actor Lucas Black is 38. Actor Diego Boneta is 30. Actor Lovie Simone (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 22.
