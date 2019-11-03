Today's Birthday (11/03/19). You've got the Midas touch this year. Disciplined networking and marketing pay off big. Communication breakthroughs this winter inspire travel or educational changes. Save for a summer cash-flow slowdown that comes while you're having an incredible vacation. Enjoy your fruit with the ones you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends give you a boost. All may not go as expected, so call on someone with relevant expertise. Keep digging for a valuable clue.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Career opportunities are worth pursuing. Find an interesting way to increase profits and efficiencies. Avoid impulsive outbursts or decisions and stick to solid foundations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Research and investigate. Don't react blindly or without thinking. Observe, document and then consider what you're finding. The truth gets revealed. Follow every lead.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pay bills and manage financial obligations. Changes might necessitate budget revisions. Confirm intuition with data. Avoid frivolous or impulsive expenses. Keep to your plan.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Kindle up some romance. An attractive person is paying attention. With disagreements, avoid automatic reactions and remember your shared commitments. Have fun together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get physical and savor time outdoors. Avoid new tricks or shaky moves. Watch where you're going. Imagine winning the game. Practice and enjoy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy time with people you love. Have fun with games, sports and hobbies. Romance is a distinct possibility. Avoid provoking jealousies or controversy. Relax and have fun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize home and family. Household matters need attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Slow to avoid accidents. Cook something delicious. Love is the magic ingredient.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- You're finding the missing puzzle pieces. Persistence and patience weave your story together. Listen to all considerations and reserve judgment. Observe and carefully construct.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Your morale rises with your cash flow. Make deals and bargains. Get terms in writing. Not everything works as planned. Stay flexible and conserve resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You've got the confidence to take charge. Spend more time listening than speaking. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. You can see what's needed. Smile for the cameras.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Cool down to release pressure. Meditate and relax. Look for harmony and peace. Review the plan for impracticalities and come up with a backup.
Thought for Today: "Love is never merely an amiable tolerance of whatever form human frailty and folly may take." — Josiah Royce, American philosopher (1855-1916).
Notable birthdays: Actress Lois Smith is 89. Actress Monica Vitti is 88. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 86. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 73. Singer Lulu is 71. "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 70. Comedian-actress Roseanne Barr is 67. Actress Kate Capshaw is 66. Comedian Dennis Miller is 66. Actress Kathy Kinney is 66. Singer Adam Ant is 65. Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 64. Director-screenwriter Gary Ross is 63. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 62. Rock musician C.J. Pierce (Drowning Pool) is 47. Actor Francois Battiste (TV: "Ten Days in the Valley") is 43. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 37. Actress Julie Berman is 36. Actress Antonia Thomas (TV: "The Good Doctor") is 33. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 32. TV personality Kendall Jenner (TV: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians") is 24.
