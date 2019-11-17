Today's Birthday (11/17/19). Grow positive cash flow this year. Steady communication supports successful campaigns. Express your passion and it flowers this winter, inspiring new directions, educational opportunities and connections. Summer income wanes, so plan ahead. Travel and make a remarkable discovery. Stand up for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax and have fun. Unexpected guests or circumstances could disrupt your plans. Keep an open mind and flexible attitude. Go for substance over symbolism.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider consequences before committing to a household change. Especially listen to the youngest ones. Avoid surprises and take time to adjust to a new idea.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You're learning fast. Don't get distracted or react without thinking. Get a second set of eyes to review important communications before sending. Avoid retractions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Today and tomorrow are good for making money. Don't forget an important job. Distractions abound ... stay focused and rake in a bundle.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Develop a stronger self-image. What do you stand for? Consider your ideals, goals and visions. Try a new outfit. Get creative with your style.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Look back for insight on the road ahead. Take note of your dreams and subconscious musings. Discover unspoken clues. Strategize to realize an inspiring vision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork gets the job done. Tackle a heavy load with help from your crew. Stick to practical priorities and ignore fantastical illusions or distractions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay objective in a tense situation. A test or challenge requires a cool head. Without letting anyone push you around, keep the tone respectful. Diplomacy wins.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Unexpected twists could deviate your plans. Temporary confusion could arise. Your exploration presents unconsidered distractions and educational side trips. Wander and discover hidden delights.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Contribute to shared accounts. Maintain a profitable venture with dedication despite a surprising turn of events. New ideas don't always work. Get terms in writing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize with your partner on common goals. Avoid risky business and stick to practical priorities. Don't worry about money, but don't spend much either.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Demand for your work is on the rise. Maintain your energy with health and fitness routines. Exercise burns stress and clears your head.
Thought for Today: "The upper classes are merely a nation's past; the middle class is its future." — Ayn Rand, Russian-American author (1905-1982).
Notable birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 85. Rock musician Gerry McGee (The Ventures) is 82. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 81. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 78. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 77. Actress Lauren Hutton is 76. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 75. "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver is 75. Movie director Roland Joffe is 74. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 71. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 70. Actor Stephen Root is 68. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 62. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 61. Actor William Moses is 60. Entertainer RuPaul is 59. Gospel musician Joey Williams is 57. Actor Dylan Walsh is 56. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 55. Actress Sophie Marceau is 53. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 53. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 52. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 52. Actor David Ramsey is 48. Actor Leonard Roberts is 47. Actress Leslie Bibb is 46. Actor Brandon Call is 43. Country singer Aaron Lines is 42. Actress Rachel McAdams is 41. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 39. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun is 36. Actor Justin Cooper is 31. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 31. Actress Raquel Castro is 25.
