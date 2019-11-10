Today's Birthday (11/10/19). This year could become lucrative for you. Disciplined branding, messaging and communications generate rewards. Create a masterpiece this winter before redirecting your exploration. Budget for reduced income next summer, and enjoy travel, discovery and learning. The best things in life are free.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- There's money coming in over the next few days. Take advantage of surprising developments. A challenge could turn out to be a lucrative opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Pamper yourself with a new style or look. Decide in favor of good structure. Avoid impetuous decisions. You're making a good impression.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Get productive behind closed doors. Clean, sort and organize your desk or space. Consider where you've been and what's ahead. Enjoy peaceful meditation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Rely on teamwork and collaboration to manage unexpected circumstances. Huddle to determine who does what, and then get into action. There's strength in numbers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Things could seem tricky at work. Avoid unnecessary quarrels. Manage an existing deadline despite unpredictable events. An unusual option appears. Discover new income sources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Enjoy classes, seminars and conferences. Studies and travels present unexpected wonders, whether seen through your view or another's. Learn from excellent teachers.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get practical with shared finances to cut costs and increase income. Unsubscribe from forgotten digital services. Withhold judgment or criticism and adjust contributions for account growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Rely on partnership to navigate a challenge. Change direction intuitively. Learn from another's expertise. A creative spark ignites into flame ... it could even get romantic.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Things are getting busy. Pick up the pace to get your heart pumping. Physical action gets results. Grab an unexpected opportunity benefiting your work or health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax and enjoy fun with friends, family and someone special. Conditions favor romance as well as recreational and playful activities. Savor time with elders and kids.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Practical domestic improvements satisfy. Try new curtains or textiles for a quick change. Consider color and lighting. Reduce clutter. Cook up something wonderful.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Creativity swirls and drips from your pen or keyboard. Brilliant ideas deserve investigation. Connect with people who inspire you. Learn from the best.
Thought for Today: "Not doing more than the average is what keeps the average down." — William M. Winans, American clergyman (1788-1857).
Notable birthdays: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 91. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 85. Actor Albert Hall is 82. Country singer Donna Fargo is 78. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 76. Lyricist Tim Rice is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 70. Actor Jack Scalia is 69. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 64. Actor Matt Craven is 63. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 60. Author Neil Gaiman is 59. Actress Vanessa Angel is 56. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 56. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 56. Actor Michael Jai White is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 51. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 50. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 49. Rapper U-God is 49. Rapper-producer Warren G is 49. Actor Walton Goggins is 48. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 45. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Rapper Eve is 41. Rock musician Chris Joannou (Silverchair) is 40. Actor Bryan Neal is 39. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 37. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actor Josh Peck is 33. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 29. Actress Genevieve Beuchner is 28. Actress Zoey Deutch is 25. Actress Kiernan Shipka is 20. Actress Mackenzie Foy is 19.
