Today's Birthday (11/24/19). You're in the spotlight this year. Coordinated and regular actions increase your income. A winter income boost comes in handy with extra or unplanned family expenses. Personal growth and development next summer feeds a lucrative joint venture. Chart a course toward your higher self.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Heed a call to action for a shared passion. Words and actions align for practical priorities. Avoid impetuous moves. Keep to the plan. Generate resources.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Support your partner by listening powerfully. Coordinate action and words for a common goal. Stick to practical efforts and postpone more fantastical options.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Get your heart pumping! Your words and actions will have greater impact now if you keep it practical. Watch your steps and take new ground.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Direct your persuasive charms to speak and act for love. Amplify expressions of passion and compassion. Share your heart, especially with someone you admire.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Nurture your precious garden. Protect your seedlings from predators or illness. Provide food and water, air and sunlight. Love is the most powerful ingredient.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get the word out and invite action. Motivate others to take practical initiatives for common benefit. Creative expression goes the distance. Generate some buzz.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Put together lucrative deals and bargains. Buy, sell and exchange valuable work, products and services. Marketing campaigns take off. Ask for what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Direct your unique talents, actions and words to complete a personal project. Use your power responsibly. Advance by sharing from your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Slow down to consider things. Recharge with soothing music, hot water and peace. Think about where you've been and what's ahead. Give thanks and enjoy private rituals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Your friends are your inspiration. Connect and strengthen bonds. Share words of love. Align forces for a common passion. Coordinate for practical gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Prepare for a test. A professional challenge offers exciting possibilities. Align your words and actions for singular purpose. Ignore chaos and deliver results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Travel and explore new terrain, concepts and ideas. Academic investigation raises your skills while providing answers and solutions. Document and share your discoveries.
Thought for Today: "There is a great deal of difference in believing something still, and believing it again." — W.H. Auden, British poet (1907-1973).
Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 81. Country singer Johnny Carver is 79. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 79. Rock drummer Pete Best is 78. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 77. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 77. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 75. Singer Lee Michaels is 74. Actor Dwight Schultz is 72. Actor Stanley Livingston is 69. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 65. Record producer Terry Lewis is 63. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 63. Actress Denise Crosby is 62. Actress Shae D'Lyn is 57. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 57. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 57. Actor Conleth Hill is 55. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 55. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 55. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 51. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 49. Actress Lola Glaudini is 48. Actress Danielle Nicolet is 46. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 45. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 43. Actor Colin Hanks is 42. Actress Katherine Heigl is 41. Actress Sarah Hyland is 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.