Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 25

Notable birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 96. Actor Marion Ross is 92. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 80. Author Anne Tyler is 79. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 76. Political strategist James Carville is 76. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 76. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 73. Actor Brian Kerwin is 71. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 70. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 69. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 64. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 63. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 59. Actor Tracy Nelson is 57. Actor Michael Boatman is 56. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 56. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 55. Singer Speech is 52. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 51. Actor Adam Goldberg is 50. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 50. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 50. Actor Persia White is 50. Country singer Chely Wright is 50. Actor Leslie Grossman is 49. Violinist Midori is 49. Actor Craig Robinson is 49. Actor Michael Weston is 47. Actor Zachary Knighton is 42. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 41. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 40. Actor Ben Gould is 40. Actor Josh Henderson is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Young Rome is 39. Pop singer Katy Perry is 36. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 36. Singer Ciara is 35. Actor Krista Marie Yu (TV: “Dr. Ken”) is 32. Actor Rachel Matthews is 27. Actor Conchita Campbell is 25.