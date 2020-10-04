Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 4

Today’s Birthday (10/04/20). Domestic harmony sweetens this year. Steady practices lead to family growth. Redirect your educational exploration this winter for renewed creativity, passion and inspiration. Adapt and update your story with changing news next summer, before an exciting adventure develops. The comforts of home nurture and restore you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on profitable actions and plans. It’s easier to advance professionally, with Pluto stationing direct in Capricorn today. Interesting opportunities arise. Imagine a shining future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a long-desired personal dream. Make bold discoveries. Release old limitations. Spread your wings, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. A metamorphosis is unfolding.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider circumstances from a higher perspective. Long-term financial plans come into focus, with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Adjust and tune. Connect and grow shared accounts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Create long-term possibilities together. Share future dreams, with Capricorn Pluto direct. Align and invent to fulfill bold declarations and commitments. Raise your relationship level.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. Epiphanies catalyze renewed vitality. Focus energy on long-term physical goals for health and work, with Pluto direct. Look to nature for inspiration.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fall in love again. Take your romance to the next level, with Capricorn Pluto stationing direct. Support each other. Imagine long-term potential. Share your hearts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your family to adapt to domestic changes, with Pluto direct. Review and clear the past out of closets and spaces. Rearrange for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — You see what’s missing for clear connection. Use diplomacy around loss, power dynamics and change, with Pluto direct. Publish, share and present what you’ve prepared.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Restore integrity where it’s missing, especially regarding money, with Pluto direct. Strengthen, build and advance long-term goals, plans and dreams. Begin a profitable phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Recognize limiting inner monologues, with Pluto direct in your sign. Abandon fears or low self-worth to grow. You are who you say you are.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider changes and natural cycles of death and rebirth, with Pluto direct. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries. Discover grace, hidden power and authenticity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden community truths get revealed, with Pluto direct. Abandon power struggles or the illusion of control. An epiphany lights the way. Discover your true friends.
Notable birthdays: Country singer Leroy Van Dyke is 91. Actor Felicia Farr is 88. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff is 86. Author Roy Blount Jr. is 79. Author Anne Rice is 79. Actor Lori Saunders (TV: “Petticoat Junction”) is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Tony La Russa is 76. Actor Clifton Davis is 75. The former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, is 74. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel is 74. Actor Susan Sarandon is 74. Blues musician Duke Robillard is 72. Playwright Lee Blessing is 71. Actor Armand Assante is 71. Actor Alan Rosenberg is 70. Actor Christoph Waltz is 64. Actor Bill Fagerbakke is 63. Music producer Russell Simmons is 63. Actor Kyra Schon (Film: “Night of the Living Dead”) is 63. Actor-singer Wendy Makkena is 62. Musician Chris Lowe (The Pet Shop Boys) is 61. Country musician Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard (Sawyer Brown) is 60. Actor David W. Harper is 59. Singer Jon Secada is 59. TV personality John Melendez is 55. Actor-comedian Jerry Minor is 53. Actor Liev Schreiber is 53. Actor Abraham Benrubi is 51. Country singer-musician Heidi Newfield is 50. Singer-guitarist M. Ward (She & Him) is 47. Actor Alicia Silverstone is 44. Actor Dana Davis is 42. Rock musician Robbie Bennett (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Phillip Glasser is 42. Rock singer-musician Marc Roberge (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Brandon Barash is 41. Actor Rachael Leigh Cook is 41. Actor Tim Peper is 40. Actor Jimmy Workman is 40. Bassist Cubbie Fink is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jessica Benson (3lw) is 33. Actor Michael Charles Roman is 33. Actor Melissa Benoist is 32. NBA All-Star Derrick Rose is 32. Actor Dakota Johnson is 31. Figure skater Kimmie Meisner is 31. Actor Leigh-Anne Pinnock (Little Mix) is 29. Actor Ryan Scott Lee is 24.
