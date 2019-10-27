Today's Birthday (10/27/19). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Focus communications to broaden connections. Create a work of art this winter before your adventure takes a twist. Income delays or hurdles next summer motivate an educational breakthrough. Harvest well and stash extra resources.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Patience pays off. Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your performance seems energized. This Scorpio New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It's all for love and love for all.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Tend your garden.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor the news. Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for a powerful connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this Scorpio New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative two-week phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take a group endeavor to new heights over the next phase. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Take charge and prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality over the next few weeks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Thought for Today: "Happiness is a way station between too much and too little." — Channing Pollock, American author and dramatist (1880-1946).
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 79. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 73. Country singer-musician Jack Daniels is 70. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 70. Author Fran Lebowitz is 69. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 68. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 68. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 67. Actor Peter Firth is 66. Actor Robert Picardo is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 63. Singer Simon Le Bon is 61. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 55. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 53. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 52. Actor Sean Holland is 51. Actor Channon Roe is 50. Actress Sheeri Rappaport is 42. Actor David Walton is 41. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 41. Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 35. Actress Christine Evangelista is 33. Actor Bryan Craig is 28. Actor Troy Gentile is 26.
