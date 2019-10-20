Today's Birthday (10/20/19). Your creative muses sing to you this year. Dedicate steady attention for domestic blossoming. Love, fun and sweetness brighten your winter before work obligations intervene. Make an important creative shift next summer, leading to a valuable professional highlight. Connect and grow to new heights together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Handle practical domestic matters. Make repairs and solve an irritating problem. Communication makes everything easier. Learn valuable tricks from an elder. Beautification projects satisfy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Get your message out. Edit and weed out inconsistencies, errors and typos. Express a balanced view and invite participation. It's a good time for meaningful conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Your creativity and persuasive arts produce valuable results. Generate an increase in cash flow. Stick to a tight budget. Penny-pinching pays off. Conserve resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Distraction and chaos abounds. Focus on basic personal priorities. Articulate long-term dreams and ambitions and share them far and wide. Long-term opportunities arise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Favor privacy over public relations. Watch for hidden agendas. Talk is cheap. Consider the future you want and imagine your moves in advance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication helps navigate a challenging episode with friends. Ask for whatever a group endeavor needs and invite participation. Reach out to your wider circle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep your feet on the ground. Prioritize professional responsibilities and deadlines. Understand the history and avoid controversial moves. Take care of what you've already got.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Spread your wings and go fly. Explore new views and expand your understanding. Share what you're learning with a growing circle. Discuss discoveries and solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to all considerations regarding shared financial decisions. Don't test limitations. Make sure everyone feels heard. Align on pragmatic solutions together. Support each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Work things out with your partner. Changing circumstances require adaptation. Determine best options and resolve who does what. Make private arrangements. Coordinate for the best response.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep your physical objective in mind. Get help building your dream. Heed a loved one's advice. Stay focused and keep practicing. Invest in comfort and performance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Choose in favor of family. You're gaining skills and confidence. Bring your vision closer to practical reality. Self-discipline enables creativity. Make a romantic connection.
Thought for Today: "Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." — Conrad Hilton, American hotelier (1887-1979).
Notable birthdays: Japan's Empress Michiko is 85. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 82. Former actress Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 81. Actor William "Rusty" Russ is 69. Actress Melanie Mayron is 67. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 66. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 64. Movie director Danny Boyle is 63. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 62. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 61. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician David Ryan is 55. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 52. Journalist Sunny Hostin (TV: "The View") is 51. Political commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin is 49. Actor Kenneth Choi is 48. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48. Singer Dannii Minogue is 48. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 48. Country musician Jeff Loberg is 43. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 43. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 43. Actor Sam Witwer is 42. Actor John Krasinski is 40. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Actress Katie Featherston is 37. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 34.
