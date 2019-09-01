Today's Birthday (09/01/19). Home holds your heart this year. Dedicate efforts for passion projects, beauty and art. Winter brings new love, before a team challenge redirects attention. A twist with a domestic project next summer leads to a win for your crew. Feed your roots.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Provide excellent service. Tackle a practical problem. For different results, say something different. Luck shines when least expected. Secrets get revealed. Listen at keyholes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Good fortune blesses a subject of your passion. Brilliant ideas spark. Make sure everyone is ready before launching. An old dream inspires you again.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic projects shine and beautify your surroundings. Take action behind the scenes. Replenish reserves. Cook, clean and prepare. Follow through on a hunch.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Draw up plans, and outline ideas. Creativity and cleverness arise in conversation. Write and paint. Use your persuasive arts and charms. Provide facts and data.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Accept a lucrative challenge. It pays to advertise. Your frugality impresses someone. Ask for more, and get it. Wait for the best deal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A lucky break develops. Intuition suggests an enticing possibility. Creative planning can resolve a practical issue. Take advantage of an unexpected personal opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Look to the past for ideas. Consider what worked before, and adjust for current circumstances. Postpone travel or noise. Consider changes before reacting. Rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends offer good advice. Listen carefully and avoid oversharing. Gossip can come back to bite you. Take a philosophical high road. Judge not.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Unexpected benefits hit your desk. Make a great deal. Take advantage of a professional opportunity. Others think you can do the job. You're gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're learning quickly. Good news comes from far away. Long-distance travel or other cultural exchange offers unimagined rewards. Expand in the direction of least resistance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- The money's available for what's needed. Change comes through communication. Discover hidden treasure. Use what you've kept hidden. You have more than you expected.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate and coordinate with your partner. Hold yourself to high standards. You're especially beautiful now. Keep showing up for the ones you love.
Thought for Today: "There is little that can withstand a man who can conquer himself." — King Louis XIV (1638-1715).
Notable birthdays: Actor George Maharis is 91. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 84. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 81. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 80. Actor Don Stroud is 76. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 75. Singer Archie Bell is 75. Singer Barry Gibb is 73. Rock musician Greg Errico is 71. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 69. Singer Gloria Estefan is 62. Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 58. Jazz musician Boney James is 58. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 56. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 55. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 53. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 49. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 48. Actor Maury Sterling is 48. Rock singer JD Fortune is 46. Actor Scott Speedman is 44. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 43. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 38. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 37. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 35. Actress Aisling Loftus is 29.
