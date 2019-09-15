Today's Birthday (09/15/19). Create domestic harmony and beauty this year. Steady efforts set the stage for growing fun, romance and bliss. Float into a fine romance this winter, before team responsibilities call. Resolve a puzzle at home next summer, before friends pull together for a prize. Celebrate together.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Reassess your personal assets. Discover a structural problem and put in reinforcements. Keep your bargains, especially with yourself. Resolve practical details to advance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Public obligations might interfere with private time. Something you try doesn't work. Don't make assumptions. Be patient with a resister. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Wait for better conditions to advance a group cause. Don't make wild promises. Finish stuff you said you would have done first. Share resources with friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Watch for a conflict of interests at work. Manage things carefully, and someone important is impressed. Give up something that you don't need. Resupply locally.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Expand your view with a change of scenery. Listen to what others want. Stand outside a controversy, and keep a philosophical outlook. Learn another way.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Maintain positive cash flow. Contribute to fuel the action. Handle things carefully the first time to avoid repetition. Keep a healthy balance sheet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Chaos, distraction or misunderstandings could disrupt collaboration. Avoid gossip or assumptions. Remain forgiving, and withhold sharp words. Share support. Attempt a compromise and lay low.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on your work. Demands for your attention could get chaotic. Balance that energy through exercise and nature. Make time to walk outside. Recharge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen before advancing to avoid communication breakdowns. Follow emotional intuition as well as logic and intellect. Distraction can cause mistakes. Play it cool.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- New data challenges old beliefs. Avoid sensitive topics, especially with family. Misunderstanding abounds. Take it easy. No need to provoke. Let the facts sink in.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Set rules, and stick to them. Find answers hidden in records and data. Disagreements flare unprovoked; proceed with caution. Research, compile and archive your discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Business or pleasure? Confusion and interruptions could frustrate your cash flow. Keep objectives in mind. Finish a tough job first. Work now, and play later.
Thought for Today: "It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realise just how much you love them." — Dame Agatha Christie (1890-1976).
Notable birthdays: Actor Forrest Compton is 94. Comedian Norm Crosby is 92. Actor Henry Darrow is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is 81. Actress Carmen Maura is 74. Opera singer Jessye Norman is 74. Writer-director Ron Shelton is 74. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 73. Movie director Oliver Stone is 73. Rock musician Kelly Keagy (Night Ranger) is 67. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley is 65. Director Pawel Pawlikowski is 62. Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 59. Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 58. Actor Danny Nucci is 51. Rap DJ Kay Gee is 50. Actor Josh Charles is 48. Singer Ivette Sosa (Eden's Crush) is 43. Actor Tom Hardy is 42. Actress Marisa Ramirez is 42. Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 41. Actor Dave Annable is 40. Actress Amy Davidson is 40. Britain's Prince Harry is 35. TV personality Heidi Montag is 33. Actress Kate Mansi is 32.
