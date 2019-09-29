Today's Birthday (09/29/19). Write and craft your masterpiece this year. Contribute regular energy for a nurturing home environment. Savor winter sweetness at home with family, before unraveling a tangle at work. Broker an agreement next summer, before you land a professional score. Get more with honey than vinegar.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Enjoy a magical moment with your partner. Don't worry about past or future. Count blessings, and visualize perfection. Make happy plans, and imagine possibilities together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Prioritize health and wellness. Avoid overworking or pushing physical limitations. Enjoy steady practices, and gain happy points for nature nearby. Take a walk outside.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Passion fills your heart. Someone thinks you're wonderful, and you reflect it back. Rely on trusted family and friends for clear-eyed support. Develop a sizzling romance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Fill your home with love. Good fortune blesses your family. Find a structural breakdown and fix it. Enjoy domestic arts and pleasures. Cook up something delicious.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A creative project flowers. Craft, plot and edit. Launch your expression into the world. Participate in a larger conversation. Get the word out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Silver flows in. Divert some to savings. Spend on equipment upgrades or business investments. Make solid investments with reliable allies. Make a lucrative move.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Play that ace you've been holding. Take charge, and manage practical details to win. A personal dream lies within reach; get team support.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Reflect on recent changes. Mark a transition with an intimate ritual. Share private reflections. Consider suggestions yet make your own determinations. Plot your course.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Celebrate a recent win with your team. Share acknowledgments and honor. Take stock of what worked and what didn't. Together you're a powerful force.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take your career to new levels. Develop a promising opportunity and keep gaining skills. Do market research, and align your work for a tailored niche.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Breakthroughs with your travel and educational goals develop. You're learning something fascinating. Get inspired to contribute talents in a satisfying direction. Plan carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Things come together for a shared financial venture. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Collaborate for mutual benefit. Haul in a healthy harvest.
Thought for Today: "Nobody knows enough, but many know too much." — Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, Austrian author (1830-1916).
Notable birthdays: Conductor Richard Bonynge is 89. Writer-director Robert Benton is 87. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 84. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 80. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., is 77. Actor Ian McShane is 77. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 77. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa is 76. Television-film composer Mike Post is 75. Actress Patricia Hodge is 73. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 71. Rock singer-musician Mark Farner is 71. Rock singer-musician Mike Pinera is 71. Country singer Alvin Crow is 69. Actor Drake Hogestyn is 66. Olympic gold medal runner Sebastian Coe is 63. Singer Suzzy Roche (The Roches) is 63. Comedian-actor Andrew "Dice" Clay is 62. Rock singer John Payne (Asia) is 61. Actor Roger Bart is 57. Singer-musician Les Claypool is 56. Actress Jill Whelan is 53. Actor Ben Miles is 53. Actor Luke Goss is 51. Rock musician Brad Smith (Blind Melon) is 51. Actress Erika Eleniak is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Devante Swing (Jodeci) is 50. Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: "Nashville Star") is 49. Actress Emily Lloyd is 49. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 49. Actress Rachel Cronin is 48. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 46. Actor Alexis Cruz is 45. Actor Zachary Levi is 39. Actress Chrissy Metz (TV: "This Is Us") is 39. Actress Kelly McCreary (TV: "Grey's Anatomy") is 38. Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 37. Rock musician Josh Farro is 32. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 31. Actor Doug Brochu is 29. Singer Phillip Phillips is 29. Pop singer Halsey is 25. Actress Clara Mamet is 25.
