Today's Birthday (09/22/19). Home nurtures and supports you this year. Faithfully provide care, stability and discipline. Romance lights up the winter, before friends require your attention with changes. Work out a family challenge next summer, before your team collaborates for valuable gain. Shower your garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Don't argue with a brick wall. Minimize risks with a domestic repair or remodel. Harmony may require effort. Prioritize practical functionality. Reinforce infrastructure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Use diplomacy and a gentle tone with a controversy. Silence may be the best response. Manage immediate concerns, and let sleeping dogs lie.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Track expenses, and pay as you go. Follow rules and instructions carefully. More income is possible. Avoid splurging on stuff you don't need.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Recharge with small treats. Pamper yourself with solitary moments and personal diversions. Enjoy home spa moments complete with chocolate or fruit. Read or watch something brilliant.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Peace and quiet draw you in. Avoid overstimulating environments or controversy. Minimize distraction or chatter, and focus on short-term plans and strategies. Rest and nurture yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep supporting your team, despite challenges or hardship. Discuss priorities and responsibilities. Don't get stopped by past failure. Choose private over public engagements.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Someone important is paying attention; don't show unfinished work. Polish your presentation, and resolve any obvious issues. Weigh options and schedule your choices carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Delays and roadblocks could interrupt your travels. Study your subject online, and wait for better conditions to launch. Review routes and reservations. Patiently persist.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Resolve a financial hurdle with your partner. Restraint serves you well. Guard against overconsumption. Prioritize practical repairs, expenses and upgrades. Budget carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Negotiate to refine your plans together. Avoid risky business. Stay patient and gentle with each other. Don't make expensive promises. Try simple remedies.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow for a challenge, test or breakdown with your health or work. Hold your temper. Postpone and delegate what you can. Treat yourself and others kindly.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Romantic ideas don't always go as planned. Have patience with someone you love. Don't try a new trick now. Relax, and enjoy simple pleasures.
Thought for Today: "Life resembles a novel more often than novels resemble life." — George Sand, French author (1804-1876).
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 92. Actress Anna Karina is 79. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is 77. Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 76. Actor Paul Le Mat is 74. Musician King Sunny Ade is 73 Capt. Mark Phillips is 71. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 68. Actress Shari Belafonte is 65. Singer Debby Boone is 63. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 63. Singer Nick Cave is 62. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 62. Actress Lynn Herring is 62. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 61. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 61. Actor Scott Baio is 59. Actress Catherine Oxenberg is 58. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 58. Actor Rob Stone is 57. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: "24: Legacy") is 54. Musician Matt Sharp is 50. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 49. Rapper Mystikal is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 48. Actor James Hillier (TV: "The Crown") is 46. Actress Mireille Enos is 44. Actress Daniella Alonso is 41. Actor Michael Graziadei is 40. Actress Ashley Drane (Eckstein) is 38. Actress Katie Lowes is 37. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 36. Actress Tatiana Maslany is 34. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: "Blindspot") is 33. Actor Tom Felton is 32. Actress Teyonah Parris is 32. Actress Juliette Goglia is 24. Actress Dalya Knapp is nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.