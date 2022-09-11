Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 11

Today’s Birthday (09/11/22). Collaborate for a bountiful harvest this year. Steady routines raise physical performance levels. Savor family traditions and domestic rituals this autumn, before resolving winter professional challenges. Investigations reveal amazing discoveries next spring, leading to a summer domestic reorganization phase. You’re an unbeatable team.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take your best shot. Go for a personal dream, ambition, wish or desire. Action gets results. Initiative reveals unexpected solutions. Love finds a way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s emotion versus reason. Find a quiet place to think. Postpone important conversations. Take advantage of new conditions. Make action plans and begin them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative efforts can win great results. Don’t get distracted with gossip or chatter. Focus on providing your piece of the puzzle. Navigate unexpected circumstances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge with a professional project. Actions speak louder than words. Try a new perspective on a stuck situation. Discover solutions in unlikely places.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re in expansion mode. Stretch your wings and discover new terrain. Investigate, study and explore. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Adventure calls.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A profitable opportunity tempts. Communication, shipping or traffic could seem blocked. Keep the ball in play. Collaborate with your partner to meet a deadline.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration enables you to take advantage of a lucky break. Favor action over words. Find ways around delays. Coordinate who does what, and go.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health, fitness and energy, despite misunderstandings or delays. Action gets results. Take advantage of a lucky situation. Nurture your body for high performance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance and fun could spark unexpectedly. Give in to it. Savor sweetness with someone you love. Share special moments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Practice domestic arts for satisfying results. Make repairs, improvements and upgrades. Elbow grease can make a huge difference.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Creativity can solve a puzzle. Patience comes in handy. Obstacles and delays could be frustrating. Edit communications carefully to avoid misunderstandings. Action gets results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep promises and deadlines to maintain positive cash flow. Take advantage of unexpected and lucrative conditions with quick action. Go for it.

Notable birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 94. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 83. Movie director Brian De Palma is 82. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 80. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 79. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 77. Actor Phillip Alford is 74. Actor Amy Madigan is 72. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 69. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 69. Actor Reed Birney is 68. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 65. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 65. Actor Scott Patterson is 64. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 64. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 64. Actor John Hawkes is 63. Actor Anne Ramsay is 62. Actor Virginia Madsen is 61. Actor Kristy McNichol is 60. Musician-composer Moby is 57. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 57. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 55. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 55. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 52. Actor Laura Wright is 52. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 51. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 51. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 47. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 45. Rapper Ludacris is 45. Rock singer Ben Lee is 44. Actor Ryan Slattery is 44. Actor Ariana Richards is 43. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady A) is 41. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 35. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 35. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 21.