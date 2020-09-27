Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic possibilities with family. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Scorpio over about three weeks. Imagine and share your visions of home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity flourishes over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft a masterpiece. Put the pieces of a puzzle together. Include graphics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover new sources of revenue over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Craft winning pitches, promotion and marketing materials. Clarify the message. Wheel and deal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your communication skills to advance. It’s easier to make difficult personal decisions with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent and share your vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re feeling more secretive. Organize and revise plans over about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Complete old business. Commune with your inner muse.