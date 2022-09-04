Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 4

Today’s Birthday (09/04/22). Shared ventures prosper this year. Grow stronger with steady steps and routines. Family love fills your home this autumn, before adjusting around professional changes this winter. Discoveries from spring adventures, research and investigations motivate summer domestic changes. Together, your touch is golden.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your exploration practical. Take the next logical step. Ignore a mirage or illusion, no matter how distracting. Watch the road ahead to adapt.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves for your joint venture. Ignore get-rich-quick promises. Illusions, cons, tricks and lies abound. Take the stable, steady route. Together, contribute to growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Shared dreams could seem distant or shrouded in uncertainty. Don't worry about that. Support each other. Connect at a deeper level, over something fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Stick to practiced routines. Monitor conditions for changes. Avoid impulsive moves, distractions or illusions. Prioritize health, energy and fitness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fun and romance are on the menu. Avoid fantastical options and stick to reliable favorites. Illusions dissipate. Simplify plans and expectations. Enjoy delicious connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts entice. Don’t impulsively launch domestic projects you can't finish, or risk a lingering mess. Organize and plan. Reduce fantasies into realistic options.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus to manage deadlines. Choose your words carefully. Don't let your imagination run away with you. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Keep things simple.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Manage finances to adapt around uncertain conditions. Cut the frills. Don’t try to impress anyone. Go for reliable functionality and save. Keep a positive balance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Intuition dissipates. Go for practical personal priorities. A dream may seem stuck. Consider what you love doing. Amplify that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Find a place where you can think in peace. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Stick with basic priorities. Review plans. Adapt for new conditions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Take practical actions to advance a team goal. Avoid controversy or gossip. Meetings could conflict with family time. Assumptions get challenged. Check your work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Distractions and illusions abound. Focus on the job at hand. Professional deadlines could seem imminent. Avoid online temptations. Prioritize one task at a time.

Notable birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 91. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 82. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 81. Singer Merald "Bubba" Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 80. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol (TV: "The Incredible Dr. Pol") is 80. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 80. Actor Jennifer Salt is 78. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 73. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 72. Actor Judith Ivey is 71. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 71. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 69. Actor Khandi Alexander is 65. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 62. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 62. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 53. Actor Noah Taylor is 53. Actor Ione Skye is 52. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 48. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 47. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 47. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 45. Actor Wes Bentley is 44. Actor Max Greenfield is 43. Country singer Granger Smith is 43. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 42. Singer Beyonce Knowles is 41. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 40. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: "Saturday Night Live") is 38. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (formerly with The Lumineers) is 36. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 32. Actor Carter Jenkins is 31. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 27.