Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 6

Notable birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 81. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 77. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 76. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 73. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 72. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 68. Actor James Martin Kelly is 66. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 62. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 60. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 59. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 59. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 59. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 58. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 58. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57. Actor Betsy Russell is 57. Actor Rosie Perez is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 53. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 51. Actor Daniele Gaither is 50. Actor Dylan Bruno is 48. Actor Idris Elba is 48. Actor Justina Machado is 48. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 48. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Justin Whalin is 46. Actor Naomie Harris is 44. Rapper Noreaga is 43. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 42. Rapper Foxy Brown is 42. Actor Howard Charles is 37. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 37. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 35. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 32.