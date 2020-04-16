Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 16

Today’s Birthday (04/16/20). Discover rising professional status this year. Strengthen and build support with your community. Adapt to shifting educational currents this summer, before settling into a homebody phase. Navigate professional shifts and communication delays or mix-ups next winter that inspire bold adventure. Doing what you love feeds you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends in new ways. A barrier or obstacle intervenes. Communicate and network to support shared resources to flow. Pull together for common gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for professional inspection. Get expert support when needed. Challenging circumstances reach resolution quicker without wasting time being upset. Stay cool. Smile for the camera.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore. You may need to change course around obstacles. Avoid controversy or traffic. Stay thrifty despite new plans. Research before setting off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities. Revise budgets for unexpected expenses. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Disciplined action gets results. Look for hidden opportunity and find it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Step carefully around a collaborative obstacle. Wait for better conditions. Apologize sooner rather than later with mistakes. Otherwise, keep your bargains and sit tight.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t force physical limitations. There’s no arguing with a brick wall. Find innovative ways around. Prioritize health and wellness as you discover new ideas.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love feeds your spirit, especially as you navigate an unforeseen challenge. Distractions abound. Listen to another’s views. Charm your way around a barrier.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters need attention. Things may not go as planned. Show respect and keep your promises. Tend your garden. Clean a mess. Share treats with helpers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use creativity and cleverness to surmount a communication breakdown. Work behind the scenes pays off. Listen to concerns privately. Find a compromise that works.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review income sources as budgets shift. Get terms in writing. Stay respectful. Bargain and trade for services and products. Use your valuable skills.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get intimately involved in a personal project. Get support when you get stuck. Determination and perseverance can advance you around a tricky corner.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings can soothe your spirit. Dig into a difficult puzzle. Review and revise your plans. Recharge and reconsider your upcoming moves. Explore options.
Thought for Today: “We think too much and feel too little.” — Charles Chaplin, English actor-comedian-director (born this date in 1889, died in 1977).
Today’s Birthdays: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI is 93. Actor Peter Mark Richman is 93. Singer Bobby Vinton is 85. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 73. Former Massachusetts first lady Ann Romney is 71. NFL coach Bill Belichick is 68. Rock singer and former politician Peter Garrett is 67. Actress Ellen Barkin is 66. Actor Michel Gill is 60. Rock musician Jason Scheff (Chicago) is 58. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 57. Rock singer David Pirner (Soul Asylum) is 56. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 55. Actor Jon Cryer is 55. Rock musician Dan Rieser is 54. Actor Peter Billingsley is 49. Actor Lukas Haas is 44. Actress-singer Kelli O’Hara is 44. Actress Claire Foy (TV: “The Crown”) is 36. Figure skater Mirai Nagasu is 27. Actress Sadie Sink is 18.
