Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 28

Today’s Birthday (04/28/22). Launch your career to new heights this year. Steadily practice and prepare for excellent performance. Personal breakthroughs this spring provide support and insight with summer partnership challenges. Collaboration and romance spark into flame this autumn, inspiring winter self-discovery. Savor professional perks and rewards.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Revise professional plans over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Advancement on long-term projects seems slowed or suspended. Imagine an inspiring future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare reports. Research and study the past over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Plan educational adventures, conferences, vacations or classes, for later this year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise and reaffirm agreements. Fine tune shared finances, with Pluto retrograde for five months. Review investments and budget for growth. Plan for long-term gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Review collaborative structures with your partner. Refine shared strategies, techniques and procedures over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Reconsider routines. Keep what works.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make long-term plans to energize your work, health and vitality, with Pluto retrograde for five months. Revise your workout routine. Get expert feedback.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a fertile five-month Pluto retrograde phase. Inquire into your own heart, passions and dreams. Consider romantic ideals and plans. Love is the answer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic plans could change. Revise home improvement plans, with Pluto retrograde. Adapt and prepare over the next five months. Research possibilities for long-term benefits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to imagination. Articulate, edit and illustrate. Prepare a creative project for launch in five months. Capricorn Pluto stationing retrograde favors nostalgia, reflection and review.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Review finances to conserve resources, with Pluto retrograde. Refine routines for efficiency. Reassess assets to develop what you’ve acquired. Learn from past successes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a personal growth and development phase. The next five months, with Pluto retrograde, are good for healing old wounds. Let go of worn-out baggage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on the past. Retreat into peaceful privacy for a restorative five-month phase, with Pluto retrograde. Reconnect with nature. Invent new future possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Deepen team bonds and reliable routines, with Pluto retrograde for five months. Secure what you’ve achieved. Honor those who came before. Share histories.

Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 92. Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 81. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 73. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 72. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 70. Actor Mary McDonnell is 70. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 69. Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is 66. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 62. Rapper Too Short is 56. Actor Bridget Moynahan is 51. Actor Chris Young is 51. Rapper Big Gipp is 50. Actor Jorge Garcia is 49. Actor Elisabeth Rohm is 49. Actor Penelope Cruz is 48. Actor Nate Richert is 44. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are both 44. Actor Jessica Alba is 41. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 40. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz is 36.

