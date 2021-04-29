Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 29

Today’s Birthday (04/29/21). Reach new professional heights this year. Apply steady, disciplined efforts for career blastoff. Handle shared financial delays or changes this spring, before landing a new summer income source. Discover new personal dreams this winter, before a windfall raises family accounts. Infuse your work with love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Travel fantasies entice, but doors aren’t open yet. Write, research and explore virtually. Discover a hidden treasure. Talk about dreams and future potential.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Count and tally. Monitor income and expenses. Grow shared financial accounts with focused effort and coordination. Make temporary cuts if needed. Maintain positive cash flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with your partner. Fantasies dissipate. The reality may not look like what you imagined. Romance could arise in conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Accuracy matters. Keep practicing for a physical goal. Let go of expectations or preconceptions. Show up and focus on details. Dreams come true through disciplined efforts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance may not look as imagined. Release fantasies for a clear view of current affairs. Exchange views. Invent new possibilities. Connect on a deeper level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic messes grow faster than you can clean. Still, the messy results could be delicious. Unexpected gifts rise spontaneously. Savor family conversations and fun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Send practical messages to coordinate and clarify logistics. Unexpected benefits arise in conversation. Make a dreamy connection. Write, illustrate and post the news.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profits arise from unexpected sources. Talk about your dreams and passions. Focus on practical details, like marketing and sales. Put deals together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. You know your own weaknesses and flaws. Don’t obsess on them. Focus on practical personal priorities while chasing dreams.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Private introspection satisfies. Articulate your vision for what could be possible. Determine the practical details required. Unexpected synchronicity, resources and connections arise in conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your team to figure out the best way forward. Friends provide encouragement, valuable connections and resources. Imaginative solutions can spark spontaneously.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Share a career dream and discover new possibilities. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Solutions flow through communication.
Notable birthdays: Actor Keith Baxter is 88. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 85. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 79. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 78. Singer Tommy James is 74. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 71. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 71. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67. Actor Leslie Jordan is 66. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 66. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63. Actor Eve Plumb is 63.
Rock musician Phil King is 61. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 58. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 55. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 53. Actor Paul Adelstein is 52. Actor Uma Thurman is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 51. Rapper Master P is 51. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 50. Country singer James Bonamy is 49. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 49. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 48. Actor Tyler Labine is 43. Actor Megan Boone is 38. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 37. Pop singer Amy Heidemann (Karmin) is 35. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 33. Pop singer Foxes is 32. Actor Grace Kaufman is 19.