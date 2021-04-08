Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 8

Today’s Birthday (04/08/21). Connect to grow this year. Disciplined teamwork can accomplish miracles. What you learn this spring may not go as planned, leading to creative victories this summer. Financial changes this winter lead your educational investigations in exciting new directions. Shared support and laughter lighten the load.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Savor peace and quiet. Introspection feeds your spirit. Notice unspoken elements, mood and emotion. Focus on plans rather than action. Rest and wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Connect and share ideas. Wait for better conditions to advance a shared project. Discuss plans and potential.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional dreams appear within reach. Don’t push for them yet. Wait for an obstacle to pass. Let your imagination speculate on possibilities and options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re craving adventure. Obstacles block the road. Make plans and preparations for future exploration. Research and investigate options. Study possible itineraries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative shared ventures. Wait for better conditions to make a move. Review financial data to assess best value. Get your partner’s feedback before choosing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss plans with your partner. Hold off on advancing until roadblocks have cleared. Work out logistics and coordinate who will do what. Enjoy the company.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your body. Address health concerns or challenges with research and expert advice. Make plans for later implementation. Rest and nurture your energy.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax in good company. Share games and diversions. A connection could seem blocked. Stay objective. Patiently wait for developments. Don’t get pushy. Find something fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects tempt. Prioritize planning over action until roadblocks clear. Choose carefully. Consider color, style and texture. Research purchases for lasting value.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity flowers. Write and record your views. Your vision and the current reality don’t match. Express a dream. Patiently plot and craft. Keep the faith.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ventures abound. Focus money making efforts for practical priorities. Plug financial leaks. Avoid distractions. Keep your patience. Write your dreams into the budget.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Dreams could seem especially vivid. Capture them into notes and schedule. Articulate your vision. Melt doubts and fears with love.
Notable birthdays: Comedian Shecky Greene is 95. Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh is 84. “Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 80. Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80. Songwriter-producer Leon Huff is 79. Actor Stuart Pankin is 75. Rock musician Steve Howe is 74. Former House Republican leader Tom DeLay is 74. Movie director John Madden is 72. Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 70. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is 66. Actor John Schneider is 61. “Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 60. Rock musician Izzy Stradlin is 59. Singer Julian Lennon is 58. Actor Dean Norris is 58. Rock singer-musician Donita Sparks is 58. Rapper Biz Markie is 57. Actor Robin Wright is 55. Actor Patricia Arquette is 53. Actor JR Bourne is 51. Rock singer Craig Honeycutt (Everything) is 51. Rock musician Darren Jessee is 50. Actor Emma Caulfield is 48. Actor Katee Sackhoff is 41. Actor Taylor Kitsch is 40. Rock singer-musician Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend) is 37. Actor Taran Noah Smith is 37. Actor Kirsten Storms is 37. Actor Sadie Calvano is 24.