Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 9

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Keep promises. Do what you said you would. Share the load with household chores. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your imagination run wild. Get into writing and artistic projects. Express your dreams, hopes, wishes and fantasies into words and images. Share your message.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine the financial results you want to generate. Set targets and goals. The impossible seems newly accessible. Share and invite participation. Grab an opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Envision what you want and articulate it clearly. Get help building a dream. Avoid lies like the plague. You can get what you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review where you’ve been and consider what’s ahead. Revise plans for recent changes. Recharge batteries. Allow time for dreaming, meditation and introspection. Envision a possibility.