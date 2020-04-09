Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 9

Today’s Birthday (04/09/20). Grab lucky professional breaks this year. Grow and succeed thanks to your powerful community. New directions this summer with travels and education motivate a home beautification phase before work requires your attention. Creative changes next winter reveal an exciting long-distance exploration. Enjoy a valuable career surge.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t make big financial changes yet. Articulate dreams and align on one vision. Craft the mission statement. Adjust budgets to reflect that vision.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share your heart with your partner. Imagine what could be possible. Talk about dreams and fantasies. Speculate. Some ideas seem within reach. Collaborate.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your body. Modify routines for what you need. Uncover the underlying motivations. Nurture your energy. Articulate your goals and schedule action.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider romantic possibilities. Discuss dreams, fantasies and plans with someone who makes your heart beat faster. Imagine perfection. Share and invent together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Keep promises. Do what you said you would. Share the load with household chores. Enjoy domestic comforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let your imagination run wild. Get into writing and artistic projects. Express your dreams, hopes, wishes and fantasies into words and images. Share your message.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine the financial results you want to generate. Set targets and goals. The impossible seems newly accessible. Share and invite participation. Grab an opportunity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Envision what you want and articulate it clearly. Get help building a dream. Avoid lies like the plague. You can get what you need.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review where you’ve been and consider what’s ahead. Revise plans for recent changes. Recharge batteries. Allow time for dreaming, meditation and introspection. Envision a possibility.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss team visions, goals and objectives. Listen to intuition on timing. Coordinate your moves closely. Connect and share. Celebrate and support your friends and community.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Design a professional dream. Plot key elements and potential resources and access. Everything seems possible. Share your ideas with potential partners. Invite participation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Plan the trip you’ve been dreaming about. Plot an educational itinerary. Background research shows you what to include. Don’t miss the local excitement.
Thought for Today: “Thinking is like loving or dying. Each of us must do it for ourselves.” — Josiah Royce, American philosopher (1855-1916).
Notable birthdays: Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 92. Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo is 87. Actress Michael Learned is 81. Country singer Margo Smith is 78. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 67. Actor Dennis Quaid is 66. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 65. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 61. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 57. Actress-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 56. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 56. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 55. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 55. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 54. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 51. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 45. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 41. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 40. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 40. Actor Ryan Northcott is 40. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 39. Actor Jay Baruchel is 38. Actress Annie Funke is 35. Actor Jordan Masterson is 34. Actress Leighton Meester is 34. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazmine Sullivan is 33. Actress Kristen Stewart is 30. Actress Elle Fanning is 22. Rapper Lil Nas X is 21. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 21. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho is 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!