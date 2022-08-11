Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 11

Today’s Birthday (08/11/22). Study and investigate to grow this year. Work together with steady coordination. Adapt to summer romantic challenges for an especially fun and passionate autumn. Simplify to minimize winter social complications before your career blossoms anew next spring. Build a powerful case for possibility.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky with love, fun and games, with Venus in Leo for the next month. Creative inspiration flowers. Cook up romance and passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Apply talents, passion and artistry to your home. Domestic bliss serves as an underlying theme this month. with Venus in Leo. It’s all for the family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Investigate a passionate subject. You love learning for the next four and a half weeks. with Venus in Leo. Write, sketch and express.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather resources. The next month, with Venus in Leo, can be extra lucrative. Practice your money-making talents. Put your heart into your work and profit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Try a new outfit or style. You’re especially irresistible for the next month, with Venus in your sign. Fall in love with a new passion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find beauty in tranquility, with Venus in Leo. Sweeter dreams and fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Enjoy rituals, traditions and natural settings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Teamwork wins. Enjoy friends and community.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative professional projects develop, with Venus in Leo. Take charge to advance work near to your heart. Excellence provides lucrative returns. Practice for mastery.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. This next month, with Venus in Leo, favors travel, education and exploration. Study, research and investigate a subject that you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a lucrative groove with your partner. Profitability rises, with Venus in Leo for a month. Grow shared resources with love. Collaborate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Partnerships flower over a month, with Venus in Leo. Connect at a deeper level. Share what you love. Discover common passion.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Love nurtures body, mind and spirit. Savor healthy pursuits, with Venus in Leo. Reconnect with nature. Walk, run, swim or bike. Physical action gets beautiful results.

Notable birthdays: Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 79. Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 79. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 76. Country singer John Conlee is 76. Singer Eric Carmen is 73. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 72. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 69. Singer Joe Jackson is 68. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 65. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 63. Actor Viola Davis is 57. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 57. Actor Duane Martin is 57. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 55. R&B musician Chris Dave is 54. Actor Anna Gunn is 54. Actor Ashley Jensen is 54. Actor Sophie Okonedo is 54. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 54. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 52. Actor Nigel Harman is 49. Actor Will Friedle is 46. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 46. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 43. Actor Merritt Wever is 42. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 39. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 38. Rapper Asher Roth is 37. Actor Alyson Stoner is 29.