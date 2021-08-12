Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 12

Today’s Birthday (08/12/21). Romance flowers this year. Collaboration deepens with consistent shared efforts. Friends bring summer fun before autumn changes redirect professional plans. Sharing love, connection and intimacy with your inner circle this winter energizes your career to new heights next spring. Grow in partnership, sweetness and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and coordinate. You’re building something of value. Healthy practices grow your physical strength. Take walks, swim or bike. Support each other to grow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical practices build strength. Prioritize health and work. Talk about what you love. Discuss passions and fascinations. Share and exchange. Romance can kindle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative in pursuit of fun and romance. Home centers you. Discuss potential upgrades. Beautify spaces and share with friends, family and your sweetheart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Home has your attention. Communication is your superpower. Listen and learn. Clean messes and enjoy domestic comforts and home-cooked goodness. Share delicious treats with family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Profit through communication over the next three weeks. Learn voraciously. Do the background reading. Take advantage of a lucky break. Love inspires you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow. Energize productivity for increased gains. Others appreciate your talents, experience and skills. You can solve a puzzle. It could get lucrative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize taking time for yourself. Feed your spirit with favorite flavors, music and rituals. You’re growing stronger. Self-care recharges you. Rest and relax.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your imagination runs wild. Make creative plans. Discuss with friends and colleagues. Teamwork can accomplish satisfying victories. Ask for more and get it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Advance your career with support from friends, allies and your community. Let others know your interests. Discover resources, connections and partners.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional projects grow more interesting. Business travel could tempt. Expand your horizons. Explore opportunities and consider possibilities. What you’re learning grows your influence.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Study and research. Things are falling into place. Talk with your partner to work out financial obligations. You can find the necessary resources. Conversation opens doors.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative ideas benefit your joint venture. Brainstorm and collaborate. Follow rules carefully. Develop lucrative ideas to grow your enterprise. Coordinate actions and go.
Notable birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 82. Actor Dana Ivey is 80. Actor Jennifer Warren is 80. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 72. Actor Jim Beaver is 71. Singer Kid Creole is 71. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 67. Actor Sam J. Jones is 67. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 65. Country singer Danny Shirley is 65. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 60. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58. Actor Peter Krause is 56. Actor Brent Sexton is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 50. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 50. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 50. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 50. Actor Casey Affleck is 46. Rock musician Bill Uechi is 46.